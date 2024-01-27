Oklahoma City Thunder stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams speak on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's All-Star announcement.

Oklahoma City Thunder stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams spoke on the recent honor Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned. Gilgeous-Alexander has been named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, marking his second straight appearance. The superstar guard has cemented his name as one of the best players in the league, currently in the 2023-24 MVP race. The conversation with Williams and Holmgren in their post-game press conference is listed, per Joel Lorenzi at Oklahoman Sports.

Williams: “Duh!”

Holmgren: “Obvious that it was gonna happen. He’s very deserving and I’m sure it’s not gonna be the last time.”

Williams: “Duh. That’s all I got.”

Holmgren: “It’s good to see that people around the league other than us respect him too. It’s pretty undeniable what he does every single night. I’m sure there’s people on every team voting for him.”

The nomination certainly isn't surprising with the numbers Gilgeous-Alexander has produced so far this season. His current averages are 31.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.4 rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander has led a young Thunder squad soar to the top of the league, holding the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference standings with a 32-13 record. OKC is currently riding a five-game win streak, with a victory over the No. 2 Minnesota Timberwolves.

Williams and Holmgren are stars themselves, but it's incredible to see their praise for Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder are one of the youngest teams in the league, but they're one of the best. With this Big 3 on their side for years to come, Oklahoma City has a bright future that could include all three of these guys in All-Star weekend.