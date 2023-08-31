The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off of a season that saw the growth of plenty of young players including Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In 2023 it will be Chet Holmgren's turn to take the torch and move forward into NBA stardom, according to the prevailing thoughts of Thunder fans everywhere.

Giddey just had his first poster dunk which will have NBA and Oklahoma City fans feeling pumped up. The Thunder made a key decision about a G-League standout that could change things in Oklahoma City.

Now the team is anticipating the 2023 season and what its young stars can do while fully healthy.

Recently Paul George gave a take about Holmgren that will have Thunder fans fired up. George, the longtime NBA star who some young players have taken to calling the GOAT of the NBA in recent years, said that he feels Holmgren can be better than 2023 number one overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

George said on his podcast that he believes the Thunder will be one of the most fun teams to watch in the NBA next season. Holmgren, the 7-foot-1, 208 pound power forward/center, will return from injury with expectations of becoming an impact player on both ends of the floor after showing tremendous flashes in preseason action for coach Mark Daigneault's team.

Paul George picks Chet Holmgren to win Rookie of the Year. “They way they play is fun to watch. So I think he’s gonna get a lot of coverage.” (@PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/nX19MI2avW — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) August 30, 2023

Most fans seemed shocked by George's pick, but also delighted in a certain sense. Another fan said that they believed the Spurs rookie Wembanyama is essentially a shoe-in for the Rookie of the Year award. Wembanyama, the 7-foot-5 center, showcased incredible shot-blocking, rebounding and shooting skills in preseason, adding to anticipation for his rookie year.

The duels between the two big men could be legendary in pursuit of the Rookie of the Year award in 2023-2024.

“Respectfully disagree it’s gonna be Wemby,” one fan said in response.