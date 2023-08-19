With NBA teams needed to cut down to the roster maximum of 15 players by the start of the 2023-24 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves in an interesting situation. After some of their offseason roster moves, the Thunder had over 15 contracts. They cut down a little bit with the waiving of Rudy Gay and the surprising cut of former first round pick TyTy Washington. That still leaves them with 19 players on the roster with at least four more cuts or moves to consolidate the roster to come. In any case, they had two of their two-way contract slots open which the Thunder used to sign Lindy Waters III this week as per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Thunder originally signed Lindy Waters to a two-way contract during the later half of the 2021-22 season. Waters went undrafted out of Oklahoma State in the 2020 NBA Draft and he began his professional basketball career with the Enid Outlaws in The Basketball League. Last season, the Thunder converted Waters' contract to a standard contract. He was a restricted free agent this offseason and the Thunder declined his option to sign him back on a two-way contract.

Waters has appeared on 66 NBA games over the past two seasons averaging 6.3 points per game and 2.2 rebounds with splits of 39.9 percent shooting from the field, 35.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He's spent time playing with the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League as well. Last season he put up 16.4 points in 13 games for the Blue.