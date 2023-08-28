Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is making waves for the Australian National Team at the FIBA World Cup. In Sunday's game against the German National Team, Giddey threw down a monster slam that is sure to have Thunder fans pumped up for the upcoming season.

The vicious poster shows a side of Josh Giddey's game that many spectators may underrate: his athleticism. While it's true that Giddey does not stand out for his athleticism when playing alongside his NBA counterparts, many of whom are some of the most freakish athletes on Planet Earth, it's still important to remember that Giddey is still very athletic in his own right, as demonstrated by this highlight.

This aspect of Giddey's game is something that Oklahoma City fans will want to see more of going forward. We've long known about the Aussie's otherwordly court vision and decision-making. If he's able to combine that with more explosive drives to the rim like this, the results could be deadly for the rest of the NBA.

Giddey will have even more space to operate this year with the addition of Chet Holmgren to the lineup. Holmgren will join a roster that already includes All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, intriguing youngster Jalen Williams, and of course, Giddey himself, who in many ways acts as the glue for the many moving parts surrounding him.

After reaching the second play-in game a year ago, expectations are higher for Oklahoma City than they have been since Russell Westbrook and Paul George left town, and Giddey will certainly do his part to reach those expectations if he keeps producing highlights like this.