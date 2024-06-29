The Oklahoma City Thunder are busy ahead of free agency as the front office made some decisions on two players on the roster. The front office declined two contracts, however, it sounds like the plan is for both players to sign longer-term deals with the organization.

Oklahoma City has officially declined the options for both Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Reports indicate that the Thunder plan to negotiate new contracts with both players.

“The Oklahoma City Thunder are declining 2024-25 team options on Isaiah Joe ($2.1 million) and Aaron Wiggins ($2 million), clearing the way for the team to work with both players on long-term deals in July, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium.”

They could use that $4.1 million on free agency but all signs are pointing toward the Thunder re-signing both Joe and Wiggins. At the very least, Oklahoma City will maintain its solid depth moving forward. This is a team that looks primed for a title run with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way. So, any decisions the franchise makes this offseason should be to push the roster over the top.

Isaiah Joe has proven to be a reliable backup option in the Thunder's rotation. He should maintain his level of play moving forward with or without playing in Oklahoma City. Joe wrapped up this season averaging 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Aaron Wiggins is the type of player who is steadily improving his play as he develops in the NBA. He has the potential to play a bigger role for the Thunder next season. But there's always the possibility he signs elsewhere. He ended his 2023-24 campaign averaging 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Can the Thunder contend for a title next season?

Oklahoma City was one of the best teams in the Western Conference this previous season. The Thunder have all of the tools necessary to compete for a championship and could be in the mix to add another big name through free agency. But even if they don't acquire a star-caliber player then this roster will likely remain at the top of the standings next season.

The good news is that the players around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should improve, for the most part. Chet Holmgren proved to be reliable after returning from injury. It's expected for Holmgren to take another step in his development, which could pay dividends for the Thunder moving forward.

It's an exciting time for the Thunder right now as this organization seems to be on the verge of making a serious title run. Look for Oklahoma City to remain a top contender as long as Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren are on the roster.