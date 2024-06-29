The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the 2024 NBA Draft with a clear focus. They needed to bolster their already promising young roster with talent that complements their evolving team dynamics. As the dust settles, it's time to evaluate how the Thunder fared in their selections. With a mix of strategic choices and bold moves, OKC fans have plenty to be excited about as the franchise continues its ascent in the Western Conference.

Oklahoma City Thunder's 2024 NBA Offseason Priorities

The mood in the Thunder’s front office is upbeat. This previous season was a remarkable achievement for such a young roster. Their invaluable playoff experience also sets the stage for heightened expectations and a potentially stronger lineup next year.

Star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has established himself as a consistent force, not just a flash in the pan. With averages of 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2 steals per game on 53.5% shooting, he is evolving into one of the league’s premier two-way players.

Moving On

As things stand, the Thunder are in an ideal position. They have benefitted from the rookie contracts of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. Both players have two years remaining before extensions are due. This salary structure provides a window to add complementary talent this summer, aiming for a legitimate title run next season. They also moved on from Josh Giddey.

Despite leading the league in 3-point efficiency, the Thunder ranked only 16th in attempts. The team needs a high-volume 3-point shooter who can take 8-10 shots per game and thrive in an off-ball role. Anfernee Simons from Portland could be a great fit, potentially helping the Thunder become a dominant offensive force for years to come. We'll see if that pans out. Now, however, let's look at OKC's draft haul.

Here we will put out some of our grades for every player the Oklahoma City Thunder picked in the recently concluded 2024 NBA Draft.

No. 12: Nikola Topic, PG, Serbia

This selection makes perfect sense, as many anticipated in several mock drafts. Despite a knee injury that may sideline him for his rookie season, Nikola Topic had a breakout year. This solidified his status as a top-five prospect. He's an exceptional passer who can penetrate the paint and fits well with the Thunder's depth, allowing them to be patient.

For a team like Oklahoma City, loaded with draft assets, a patient choice like Topic is a smart move. Again, he excels in the pick-and-roll, showcasing an explosive first step and impressive passing ability. Although diagnosed with a partially torn ACL before the draft, he remains one of the most talented players available.

There’s a possibility that Topic might miss his entire first season. Still, considering the success with Chet Holmgren, this approach could be beneficial.

Grade: A

No. 26: Dillon Jones, SF, Weber State

This pick is quintessential OKC. Trading into this position, they’ve chosen a versatile player with potential at low risk. Dillon Jones fits the Thunder's profile as a player who can penetrate the paint and contribute in various ways.

Remember that the Thunder traded five future second-round picks to the Knicks for Dillon Jones, selected 26th overall. Jones is a 6'5, 237-pound point forward who can handle the ball, score off the dribble, and rebound effectively. Picking him adds more depth to an already wing-heavy roster. If he improves defensively and enhances his shooting, he could become a valuable asset.

Grade: C+

No. 38: Ajay Mitchell, PG, UC Santa Barbara

Ajay Mitchell1 was one of college basketball's standout players last season. OKC's betting on his talent is a wise choice. He can drive to the basket, create plays, and shoot from anywhere on the court. That said, this selection is a bit earlier than many anticipated.

Keep in mind that the Thunder acquired this pick from the Knicks in exchange for pick No. 40 and cash. Mitchell, a 6'3 combo guard, is a creative playmaker and scorer. As things stand, he adds a dynamic element to the Thunder's backcourt.

Grade: B

Looking Ahead

In summary, the Thunder's 2024 draft choices reflect a strategic balance of patience and potential. By selecting Nikola Topic, Dillon Jones, and Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City continues to build a roster designed for long-term success. Each player adds unique skills that complement the team's core, reinforcing their commitment to growth and development. As these young talents integrate into the Thunder's system, fans can look forward to an exciting future. They have a team poised to compete at the highest level in the coming seasons. The Thunder's approach in this draft not only strengthens their present lineup but also secures their path toward sustained competitiveness in the NBA.