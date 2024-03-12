The Minnesota Timberwolves are in SoCal to take on the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Clippers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Timberwolves are 44-21 this season, and they have lost their last two games. Minnesota has beaten the Clippers in two of the three games this season, though. Anthony Edwards has averaged 27.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game against Los Angeles. Karl-Anthony Towns is next on the team with 19.7 points per game while Rudy Gobert is grabbing 15.0 rebounds. Unfortunately, the Timberwolves will be without Towns in this game, and Gobert could miss this one, as well.
The Clippers are 41-22 this season, and they have won two of their last three games. Against the Timberwolves this season, the Clippers are scoring under 100 points per game. Kawhi Leonard is scoring 25.3 of those points per game while Norman Powell and Paul George are both over 16.0 points, as well. Los Angeles does have some injury problems with Leonard and George dealing with ailments of their own.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Clippers Odds
Minnesota Timberwolves: +6.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +220
Los Angeles Clippers: -6.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -260
Over: 219.5 (-110)
Under: 219.5 (-110)
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Clippers
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Timberwolves have played some great defense against the Clippers this season. They are allowing under 100 points per game, which is no surprise as they are the league's best defense. The Timberwolves should be able to continue this defense in this game. When the Timberwolves allow less than 110 points, they are 35-4. This is something they do often, and it is an easy way for them to win this game.
The Timberwolves need to take advantage of the Clippers' injuries, as well. Los Angeles, as mentioned, could be without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. That is their two best players, and the Clippers will struggle if they both sit out of this game. Because of this, the Timberwolves should be able to do a good job on both ends of the court and cover the spread.
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
As mentioned, Los Angeles is dealing with some injuries. However, they should still be able to play well. Minnesota does not do a great job scoring, and they could be without Gobert on top of already missing Towns. Because of this, the Timberwolves will be missing plenty of offense. They already average 113.1 points per game, so the Clippers need to hold them to that mark. When the Clippers allow 113 points or less this season, they are 26-8. If they can do it again here, they will cover the spread.
Final Timberwolves-Clippers Prediction & Pick
This is an injury-ridden game, and it will come down to which team is healthier. The Clippers only having James Harden healthy for the game does not bode well for them. At the same time, the Timberwolves could be without their second and third-best scorers. Working under the assumption that the injuries are going to play a factor, I trust Edwards over Harden. For that reason, I will take the Timberwolves to cover the spread.
Final Timberwolves-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves +6.5 (-112)