The Minnesota Timberwolves locked down their star player Anthony Edwards with an extension that could be worth up to $260 million, and Timberwolves fans are all kinds of fired up.

The Timberwolves now will try to build a winner around Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Karl-Anthony Towns has been with the team the longest. The Timberwolves traded for Rudy Gobert last summer.

It has been an active summer for the Timberwolves. They have focused on retaining talent. Naz Reid agreed to an extension with the team before free agency. Naz Reid proved to be a solid supporting player last season.

Let's get to some of the reactions to Edwards' extension from Timberwolves fans and NBA fans in general.

“Rare max extension that'll likely be a bargain,” wrote @NBA_University.

“Gonna be a top 5-7 player on a bargain deal by year 3,” wrote @BeyondTheData.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“First max contract this offseason I didn't even slightly cringe at,” wrote @WeedPicksCC.

“LFG! The Chosen 1 Contract. Yeaah Ant! #Thurskii,” wrote @lonnngshotkid.

“Aye man, Anthony Edwards is a top 25 talent at the age of what, 22? This deal could be a BARGIN in 2-3 seasons. Superstar in the making,” wrote @bmoretalks_ball.

“Can officially sign starting July 6th. My $$ is on him making All-NBA next season and hitting that max 30 percent of the cap mark. #Timberwolves,” wrote @DWolfsonKSTP.

“Best young player in the league. Minnesota commits long term! Ant is all business when it comes to basketball. He will have his best season yet coming up,” wrote @playoffpbball.

It is hard to find anyone who does not like this deal. Hopefully it plays out well for the Timberwolves.