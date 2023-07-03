Drafted first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020, Anthony Edwards has been the face of the franchise and will continue to grow into a star after agreeing on a massive extension. Edwards and the Timberwolves have agreed to a five-year designated rookie max contract extension worth up to $260 million that keeps the young shooting guard under contract with the team through the 2028-29 NBA season, per The Athletic and ESPN. The contract is fully guaranteed and has no options.

Anthony Edwards' career on fast track to superstardom

Earning All-Star honors for the first time in his career during the 2022-23 season, Edwards has rapidly become one of the best pure scorers in the league. Edwards ranked 16th in the league in scoring and sixth in total points (1,946), averaging 24.6 points in 79 total games last season. It's really not a surprise to see the Timberwolves give their young star this new contract, especially since he is their best overall talent.

Edwards' rise to stardom through his first three seasons in the league has been impressive, as he has improved as a shooter, scorer and overall facilitator since his first game in 2020. Perhaps what's most impressive, though, is the fact that he's only missed 13 total games since being drafted. Extremely durable and always doing what's best for the team, Edwards has now been awarded with his new contract.

Anthony Edwards' fit with Timberwolves' future

Alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, Minnesota is hopeful that Edwards will be able to help lead this team back to the postseason where they believe they can contend for a championship. Assuming they are all healthy and on the floor together, the Timberwolves have all the faith that their star-studded trio is as good as anyone else's in the league.

Between Towns, Gobert and now Edwards, the Timberwolves have over $550 million invested in their core group for the foreseeable future. Minnesota will have one of the largest payrolls in the league moving forward With new financial restraints coming into play via the league's new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Timberwolves will find it tough trying to navigate the second tax apron. Winning is all the matters to Minnesota's new ownership group, though, and as long as they have Edwards on the floor, they know they have a shot at beating any team in the league.

One of the cornerstones of the Timberwolves franchise, Edwards has helped Minnesota achieve back-to-back 40-win seasons for the first time since 2005. Receiving consideration in the All-NBA voting this past season, Edwards could see his contract figures jump to $260 million if he is to make the All-NBA team during the 2023-24 season.

Edwards will be representing Team USA at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in the Philippines this summer.