The Minnesota Timberwolves and star Anthony Edwards agreed to a five-year designated rookie maximum deal that could be worth up to $260 million, and his teammate Karl-Anthony Towns took to Twitter to react to the news.

Karl-Anthony Towns tweeted out moneybag emojis with a gif that shows a Brinks truck. Clearly, Towns is excited for his teammate.

Anthony Edwards is the former No. 1 overall pick, and he has shown a lot of promise in his career so far. He especially showed a lot in the play-in tournament and the first round against the Denver Nuggets. Despite losing in five games to the Nuggets, Edwards flashed in the team's win in Game 4 of the series.

There has been speculation about Towns potentially being traded this offseason, but it is unknown whether or not the Timberwolves are willing to part with him.

Minnesota made a big move last summer by trading for Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. Many criticized the move, but the Timberwolves are very much trying to compete.

Luckily, Minnesota seems to have a young star to build around for the foreseeable future in Edwards. There were some concerns regarding his passion for basketball when he was in the NBA Draft, but those concerns are pretty much gone based on his play since coming into the league. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Timberwolves. There might be some big decisions coming up to build a winner, but there is plenty of talent on the roster.