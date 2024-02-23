The Toledo Rockets take on the Bowling Green Falcons. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Toledo Bowling Green prediction and pick. Find how to watch Toledo Bowling Green.
The Toledo Rockets just scored one of the most important wins of their season. They defeated the Akron Zips earlier this week to earn a tie for first place in the Mid-American Conference race with just a few weeks left in the regular season. The MAC Tournament is approaching. MAC teams want to be sure to get a top-two seed in the tournament to provide the easiest path to the tournament championship game, which gives them the best odds of making the NCAA Tournament. Toledo's win over Akron not only created a tie, but even more crucially, it lifted the Rockets above third-place Central Michigan. Toledo and Akron are 11-2 in the MAC, while Central Michigan is 10-3. Toledo would be a top-two seed in the MAC Tournament if the season ended right now, but the season won't end now. There are a few more games left to go, and Toledo needs to make its advantage in the standings hold up, beginning with this road trip to Bowling Green to take on the Falcons, who naturally want to play spoiler in the MAC race.
Here are the Toledo-Bowling Green College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Toledo Rockets: -4.5 (-110)
Bowling Green Falcons: +4.5 (-110)
Over: 156.5 (-115)
Under: 156.5 (-105)
How To Watch Toledo vs Bowling Green
Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT
TV: ESPNU
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Toledo Could Cover the Spread
The Bowling Green Falcons are a relatively ordinary team. They're smack-dab in the middle of the MAC standings and have done very little, if anything, to distinguish themselves from other MAC teams. Toledo is coming off that impressive win over Akron. This team should be breathing confidence, and it should be infused with belief, after a victory of such significance. That was a defining test of what the Rockets were, and could be. The team passed with flying colors. With the month of March so close on the calendar now — only one week away — Toledo should be able to smell the finish line and continuing its final kick toward the MAC Tournament and March Madness. Good teams are aware of the urgency of these final few games of the regular season. Toledo is a good team, and Bowling Green won't be good enough or tough enough to stand in the Rockets' path.
Why Bowling Green Could Cover the Spread
The Toledo Rockets are a good team — no argument there — but that win over Akron was draining. Now Toledo has to go on the road after that Akron win and back it up. It's a classic letdown spot for Toledo and exactly the kind of game which could go the other way on the spread. A really good example of the letdown game making a difference in Vegas came earlier this week. South Florida, the leader of the AAC, was a small 5.5-point favorite on the road at a bad UTSA team. The point spread was small precisely because South Florida had just beaten Florida Atlantic and was in a letdown (or comedown) situation. It wasn't a true measurement of the teams, more a reflection of the natural reality that in college sports, hangover effects are real and younger athletes don't manage situations as well as the pros do. Sure enough, UTSA was able to cover that 5.5-point spread against South Florida. We could see the same thing here with Bowling Green covering versus Toledo.
Final Toledo-Bowling Green Prediction & Pick
The letdown spot is real for Toledo, but Bowling Green won't be good enough to take advantage. Take Toledo anyway.
Final Toledo-Bowling Green Prediction & Pick: Toledo -4.5