It is Friday night MACtion as Bowling Green faces Ohio. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Bowling Green-Ohio prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Bowling Green enters the game sitting at 17-11 on the year, while also 8-7 in conference play. That places them in fifth place in the MAC. Still, they have lost four of the last five games. Last time out, they played Miami (OH). In the game, Bowling Green had the lead in the second half, but a 19-6 run for Miami (OH) to start the second half would give them the lead, as they would beat Bowling Green 66-58.
Meanwhile, Ohio comes into the game at 16-12 on the year, while sitting 10-5 in conference play, good for third in the MAC. They have won seven of their last nine games, and last time out faced Akron. Ohio was down at the half, but a strong second-half performance gave them the lead, and they would win 74-67. This is the second time these two teams have faced off, as Bowling Green won the first game at home 83-78.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Bowling Green-Ohio Odds
Bowling Green: +7.5 (-102)
Moneyline: +275
Ohio: -7.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -350
Over: 149.5 (-115)
Under: 149.5 (-105)
How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Ohio
Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT
TV: CBS Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Bowling Green Will Cover The Spread/Win
Bowling Green ranks 249th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 253rd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 213th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Bowling Green sits 150th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 272nd in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Marcus Hill leads the offense this year. He comes in with 21.1 points per game this year, while also having 2.5 assists this year. He is also shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Rashaun Agee is second on the team in points with 13.2 points per game this year. He is also shooting well, with a 58.0 percent shooting percentage this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Trey Thomas, who has 11.5 points per game, but shooting just 35.8 percent from the field this year.
Bowling Green is 50th in the nation in rebounds per game and sits 28th in defensive rebounding rate this year. Agee leads the way here. He comes in with 9.7 rebounds per game this year with over 3.5 offensive rebounds per game. Sam Towns is second on the team with six rebounds per game, while two other players average over five rebounds per game.
Bowling Green is 190th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 227th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Trey Thomas has been solid on defense. He comes into the game with 1.4 steals per game this year, while Da'Shawn Phillip also has a steal per game.
Why Ohio Will Cover The Spread/Win
Ohio ranks 152nd in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They rank 100th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 240th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Ohio is 67th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 68th in effective field goal percentage. Jaylin Hunter leads the way with 14.7 points per game this year, while he is shooting 44.2 percent this year. Meanwhile, second on the team is Shereef Mitchell who comes in with 12.7 points per game, while shooting 46.2 percent this year. AJ Clayton rounds out the top scoring options, coming in with 12.2 points per game, while he is shooting 52.4 percent this year.
Ohio is 196th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are outside the top 220 in both offensive and defensive rebounding rates this year. AJ Clayton leads the way with 4.6 rebounds per game this year. It is a team effort for Ohio though, as Clayton leads the way in rebounds, but five players all have four or more rebounds per game.
Ohio is 196th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 151st in opponent effective field goal percentage. Jaylin Hunter and Miles Brown lead the way. He comes in with 1.5 steals per game this year, while Shereef Mitchell has 1.3 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, AJ Clayton had 1.8 blocks per game this year.
Final Bowling Green-Ohio Prediction & Pick
While Bowling Green won the first matchup and will have a rebounding edge, the offense is just not the same as Ohio. Ohio has covered the spread in each of their last four games and eight of the last nine. They will be carried by their offense and the efficiency there is this one, taking the win.
Final Bowling Green-Ohio Prediction & Pick: Ohio -7.5 (-120)