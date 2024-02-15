The MAC attack is in full effect as the Ohio Bobcats take on the Toledo Rockets! Join us for our college basketball odds series where our Ohio-Toledo prediction and pick will be made.

Entering this week's action with a 13-11 record including a 7-4 mark in MAC play, the Bobcats of Ohio are going to need to start stringing together some victories if they are seeking to get back into conference contention. Most recently, it was Ohio that saw their four-game winning streak come to an end with a 100-87 defeat at the hands of Arkansas State.

On the other side of things, Toledo has remains in strong position to be in the running for a conference title when it's all said and done as the Rockets sit only one game out of first place in the MAC with a 9-2 record. Overall, Toledo is 15-9 but are fresh off of a gut-punch defeat in which they were downed by Appalachian State in double-overtime by a score of 109-104. Regardless, the Rockets are more than pleased to return to their home floor of Savage Arena after being out on the road.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Ohio-Toledo Odds

Ohio: +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +180

Toledo: -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 159.5 (-115)

Under: 159.5 (-105)

How to Watch Ohio vs. Toledo

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Ohio Will Cover The Spread/Win

For starters, the best chance that the Bobcats are going to have at covering the spread and ultimately nabbing an impressive road victory will be to step things up defensively. Against Arkansas State, it was Ohio that could not receive a defensive stop to save their lives. By the time the smoke had cleared in the contest, the Bobcats had allowed the Red Wolves to shoot a blistering 50% from downtown including a scalding 61% from the floor as a whole. Simply put, another sloppy effort on this end isn't going to cut it. Ultimately, forcing turnovers, staying out of foul trouble, and maintaining high energy will prove to be vital.

Altogether, at least the Bobcats' offense is capable of putting some points up on the scoreboard. Indeed, it all starts with the shifty point guard in Jaylin Hunter who leads the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game. In his last three games, Hunter has managed to score at least 20 points and is fresh off of a monstrous 32-point outing back on Feb. 6th against Ball State. Without a doubt, big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games and Hunter will be desperately needed for Ohio to keep this game within reach.

Why Toledo Will Cover The Spread/Win

On paper, Toledo may be the better team, but the recent up-and-down play of the Rockets has fans concerned. Nevertheless, Toledo boasts a 9-2 record on their home floor and will have the opportunity to receive a gigantic boost in energy thanks to their raucous fans in the stands.

While having a home-court advantage will give Toledo an edge on Thursday, look no further than this Rockets high-octane offense to continue to sizzle in the scoring department. Believe it or not, Toledo's reason for success this season is due to an offense that is averaging a whopping 80.7 points per game which ranks within the top 50 of college basketball teams in the nation. In impressive fashion, this offensive assault has managed to eclipse at least 88 points scored in four of their last five games and are not easy to slow down. Whether it's through unselfish play by making extra passes to open teammates or knocking down a high rate of three-pointers from beyond the arc, this is an offense that the opposition doesn't want to see get hot.

Not to mention, their pace of play is through the roof. In fact, Toledo relies on getting up and down the court in a swift matter with the 79th-fastest pace of play in America. Most especially, Toledo thrives on the fast break when forcing turnovers or putting their rear in high gear after corralling defensive rebounds. If all else fails, it may be the Rockets and their energetic play that might save the day.

Final Ohio-Toledo Prediction & Pick

There's nothing quite like the MAC! In this pivotal showdown on the hardwood, both teams are desperate to make a statement, but it will end up being Toledo that is too much to overcome especially while at home. Obviously, home-court advantage means everything in college basketball, and it will be a big reason why the Rockets cover and come out victorious in this mid-February matchup.

Final Ohio-Toledo Prediction & Pick: Toledo -5.5 (-108)