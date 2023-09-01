Tom Holland has posted a cute scuba diving picture on Instagram for Zendaya's birthday.

Zendaya is celebrating her 27 birthday today, and Holland took to his Instagram story to post about her. The first post shows Zendaya on a boat sporting a scuba diving mask.

“My birthday girl 😍,” the post reads.

A follow up story was posted a little while later. This one shows Zendaya walking two dogs in a park. Holland simply wrote three “😍” emojis across the photo.

The romance between Holland and Zendaya has been well-documented for a couple of years now. Like previous on-screen Spider-Man romantic interests, the two began dating amid their MCU trilogy. In the MCU, Holland plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man whilst Zendaya plays MJ, his love interest.

Zendaya got her start as a Disney Channel actress. She starred in Shake It Up from 2010-2013 and then K.C. Undercover from 2015-2018. Her signature role, however, is in Sam Levinson's HBO series, Euphoria. In the show, she plays Rue Bennett, a drug-addicted teenager. She won an Emmy for her performance in the series, and she is the youngest to do so. Coming up, she will star in Dune: Part Two — reprising her role of Chani.

Tom Holland is widely associated with his performance as Spider-Man. Outside of the MCU, Holland has starred in the likes of Spies in Disguise, The Devil All the Time, Onward, Dolittle, Cherry, and Chaos Walking. In 2022, he starred in Sony's adaptation of their popular video game franchise, Uncharted, as Nathan Drake. A sequel is in development.