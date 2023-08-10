Uncharted was a surprise video game adaptation hit for Sony — grossing over $400 million last year — and it looks like a sequel to the Tom Holland-led film could be on the way very soon.

Producer Charles Roven spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his latest project — Oppenheimer — and was asked if there was desire to continue the Uncharted franchise. “Oh yeah!” he said. “We had a really good time with that movie. The fans really liked the movie, and people who didn’t know anything about the game really liked the movie. So we are definitely looking to make another one of those.”

The Uncharted film was the first ever adaptation of the PlayStation video game series. Its main series consists of four entries, and five spin-offs have been made (and one collection for the PS4).

Tom Holland starred as Nathan Drake in the film. The film served as his character's origin of sorts as he goes on his first adventure with Sully (Mark Wahlberg). Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Rudy Pankow also starred in the film. Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer directed the film based on a script from Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Halloway.

For Holland, the Uncharted franchise seems to be another series outside of the MCU for him to lead. While he has been very successful as the MCU's Peter Parker/Spider-Man, he looks to be spreading his wings with other projects like Uncharted (another Sony property) and The Crowded Room.

Uncharted is streaming on Netflix now.