Tom Sandoval is in the hot seat again after he compared Rachel Leviss affair with O.J. Simpson and George Floyd.

Tom Sandoval is in the hot seat again. The Vanderpump Rules star is underfire for his New York Times Magazine interview where he compared his affair with costar Rachel Leviss to O.J. Simpson and George Floyd.

“I’m not a pop-culture historian really,” Sandoval said. “But I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”

Interviewer Irina Aleksander attempted to express what Sandoval’s answer could have been referring to when mentioning Floyd and Simpson. “I think I knew what he meant,” she wrote. “He was trying to express the oddity of becoming the symbolic center of a nationwide discussion and a major news story; what he communicated instead was something more honest, which is just how much the experience had made him lose perspective.” Sandoval was most likely referring to Simpson's 1994 murder trial and the murder of Floyd by now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, which were heavily televised and reported on by outlets all over the nation. Social Media Reacts To Tom Sandoval's Comments Social media was not letting Sandoval get away with his comments. “It's one of the more insane things to happen today… Tom Sandoval likened himself to both a murderer and a murder victim and was dead serious about that comparison,” one fan wrote. “Cancel culture should exist for the sole purpose of Tom Sandoval. Can we please just cancel that man and throw the key away?” a social media user asked. “tom sandoval comparing scandoval to “the OJ thing” and george floyd being murdered is a different type of disrespectful and delusional that should strip him of any television time for the rest of his life,” another social media user wrote.

Tom Sandoval Apologizes For O.J. Simpson and George Floyd's Remarks

After the backlash from the interview, Sandoval went to social media to rectify his comments and apologize for his wrongdoing.

“My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received,” he said wrote on his Instagram Story (Feb. 20). “The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I'm incredibly sorry and embarrassed.”