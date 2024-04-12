Caitlyn Jenner is taking a lot of online heat for her “Good riddance” social media post regarding the news of O.J. Simpson's death. Some of it seems to be coming from defenders of O.J. Simpson who believe in his innocence of the double murder charges, while others saw Jenner's response as hypocritical stemming from her fatal car accident in 2015.
Jenner addressed this line of reasoning head-on in a follow-up tweet to her original post on Friday.
“I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER…” Jenner's post began.
“But Remember… OJ said something to the effect of… I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m #OJSimpson,” the message continued.
I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER… But Remember…
OJ said something to the effect of…
I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m #OJSimpson https://t.co/RSDFCjnaiy
— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 12, 2024
Clearly, Jenner was rattled by the comparison. The online trolls were referring to a tragic car accident Caitlyn Jenner was part of in 2015 along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.
In the accident, Jenner rear-ended a vehicle which then went into oncoming traffic and was struck by another car. The woman driving the rear-ended vehicle, a Lexus, died at the scene.
As TMZ notes, Jenner was never charged with vehicular manslaughter or any other crime for the incident, after the district attorney concluded, “Caitlyn was not speeding, but did brake late before crashing into a Lexus.”
The D.A. further added that there was no proof Caitlyn acted unreasonably and thus decided to drop the case.
O.J. Simpson, meanwhile, was found not guilty in his double murder trial for the killings of Ronald Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson. He was however found liable for their deaths in a civil trial and forced to pay their families $33.5 million in damages.
Simpson was also convicted of robbery and kidnapping in 2007, and served over 8 years in a Nevada state prison.
Obviously the cases of O.J. Simpson and Caitlyn Jenner are very different, but the prevailing sentiment of the comments responding to both of Jenner's posts seemed to echo a common thread on social media — if a celebrity posts a controversial response to news, online trolls will then try to dig up something from that celebrity's own news-worthy past to make their stance appear hypocritical.
Jenner continues to interact with those responding to her inflammatory posts. She fanned the flames higher with her comment, “Living for the replies / comments 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂omg!” in response to a transphobic tweet she received from the X/Twitter user DJ Mista Xclusive™.
The DJ referred to Jenner as “sir ma'am” and referred to Jenner's past identity as Bruce Jenner, suggesting Caitlyn should “pipe down and sit this one out” since “you killed bruce.”
Living for the replies / comments 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂omg! https://t.co/r9TlbYO0v2
— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 12, 2024
Jenner seemed to be trying to highlight the level of transphobia she's facing — but it's unclear if she's implying that this is the source of what she views as the unfair comparisons of herself to O.J.
Regardless, the death of a woman in the Caitlyn Jenner fatal car accident was tragic, as were the murders of Ronald Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson. Whether that makes it fair game to compare Caitlyn Jenner and O.J. Simpson is a matter of opinion, which X/Twitter certainly seems to have plenty of in response to Jenner's tweets.