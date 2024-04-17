In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, James Kennedy, a friend of Tom Sandoval believes that Rachel Leviss and Sandoval were not in love with one another. Kennedy referred to their relationship as a “f— fest.” Leviss and Sandoval got together while the latter was in a nine-year relationship with ex Ariana Madix. The affair was dubbed “Scandoval.”
Kennedy's words struck a chord with Sandoval and said that that was not what their relationship was about. “I would literally go over to her house and would spend like five, six hours together. If we had sex, it would be for a little bit, we would talk the whole time.”
What Has Tom Sandoval Said About Rachel Leviss Relationship Before?
This is not the first time that Sandoval reminisced about he and Leviss' relationship. Earlier this month, Sandoval told VPR executive producer Alex Baskins that he and Leviss “spent a ridiculous amount of time … It’s embarrassing to say … but we spent so much time together, talking and getting to know each other. We knew everything about each other. It was a very safe, accepting place and very positive in a lot of ways.”
“It initially was one thing. And then it grew into something else,” he recalled. “But yeah, the feelings … at one point, I would have done anything for her. You know what I mean? Like, for real, like anything.”
Since Maddix and Sandoval had been dating for nine years, he was delaying that it was eventually time to break up.
“I was doing this process, trying to make it perfect, but I should have just pulled the trigger and done it. I should have backed off when I felt feelings and really, really tried to get to the root of where those were coming from and if they were just for this person or the need to feel loved because I was lacking so much love,” he said on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast. “I was yearning for it. ..I was yearning for that admiration in my life that I wasn't getting. And so when I got it, it became intoxicating to me.”
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.