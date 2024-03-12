Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval tries to reconnect with ex Ariana Madix after they split last year. The trailer was released on Tuesday (March 12) and it shows how Sandoval tries to talk to Madix only he is cut off per People.
“According to your rules, Ariana,” he says before Madix interrupts. “Don’t speak to me. Don’t speak to me.”
“Ariana, wait, one second,” he adds before the scene changes.
Later Madix says he wants to speak to the audience and is heard saying, “He doesn’t give a f—- if I f——- died in a ditch.”
The executive producer, Alex Baskin, said that the two have not filmed any scenes together this season.
“I wouldn’t say that the wounds have healed,” Baskin told TV Insider in January. “[Tom and Ariana] have not gotten to the other side of what happened.”
He continued: “That’s an oddity we cover in all of its fascination. They’re living together but have vastly different faiths and fortunes. In the same house in which Ariana has all sorts of gifts that have been sent to her by sponsors and admirers, Tom has to walk past them every day.”
Prior to the breakup, the two dated for nearly a decade. Sandoval had an affair with Rachel Leviss, another cast member on the Vanderpump Rules, last year. Leviss did not return to the show for the 11th season.
Rachel Leviss Sues Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval Over Alleged Revenge Porn
While the two are not speaking, their names are attached in a lawsuit via Leviss. Leviss claims that while she was in a relationship with Sandoval (concurrently while he was still dating Madix), he filmed sexually explicit videos “without her knowledge or consent,” according to legal documents obtained by People. Leviss claims that she was the “victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man” as Sandoval is 11 years her senior.
Madix is roped into the lawsuit as Leviss claims that the videos were “distributed, disseminated, and discussed publicly by a scorned woman [Madix] seeking vengeance” after learning of her and Sandoval's relationship.
Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.