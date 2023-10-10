The 2022-23 NBA season was a thrilling one, with the Denver Nuggets emerging as champions. As we look ahead to the 2023-24 season, it's time to start thinking about fantasy basketball drafts. The point guard position is loaded with talent, and we've identified the top 15 players to target in your drafts. In this article, we'll break down each player and rank them from 15 down to 1.

2022-23 NBA Season Summary:

The 2022-23 NBA season was a truly exciting one. We saw the Denver Nuggets winning their first championship in franchise history. Led by MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in five games in the NBA Finals. Jokic was dominant throughout the finals, averaging 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. Jamal Murray also had a strong finals performance, averaging 21.4 points per game. The 2023-24 season promises to be just as exciting, with a loaded field of talented teams and players.

Top 15 Fantasy Basketball Point Guards for the 2023-24 NBA Season:

15) Jamal Murray (DEN)

2022-23 stats: 20.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 6.2 apg, 1.0 spg

Entering the 2022-23 season, Jamal Murray faced significant uncertainty. He had missed the entire previous season due to a torn ACL injury, and questions lingered about his ability to regain his elite playoff form. However, Murray silenced the doubters with an impressive postseason performance. He averaged 26.1 points and 7.1 assists in 20 playoff games, helping the Denver Nuggets secure their first franchise title. Murray's exceptional perimeter scoring and playmaking skills make him a formidable fantasy point guard this coming season.

14) De'Aaron Fox (SAC)

2022-23 stats: 25.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 6.1 apg, 1.1 spg

De'Aaron Fox had been performing at an All-Star level for a few seasons. In 2022-23, he finally received official recognition with an All-Star selection and 3rd Team All-NBA honors. Fox excelled in various aspects of the game, except for his three-point shooting. He ranked among the top performers in pick-and-roll play, averaging 25 points and over six assists per game. he even led the Kings back to the playoffs after a long drought. Known for his speed, Fox has also improved his control, making him a highly dependable fantasy player. Just don't expect much from his three-point shooting.

13) Darius Garland (CLE)

2022-23 stats: 21.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 7.8 apg, 1.2 spg

Flashy Cleveland guard Darius Garland missed out on an All-Star nod in the previous season despite earning it in the prior campaign. Sharing the backcourt with Donovan Mitchell for the first time may have affected his numbers, which showed a slight decline. Nonetheless, Garland has established himself as an All-Star-caliber point guard due to his quickness, ball-handling, and three-point shooting ability. Expect more of the same from him in 2023-24 as he continues to develop.

12) Jrue Holiday (BOS)

2022-23 stats: 19.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 7.4 apg, 1.2 spg

Two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday maintained his status as one of the top two-way point guards in the league during the previous season. He remained an elite defender and averaged over 19 points and seven assists per game. While the playoffs were less successful for him, it was not solely his fault that the Bucks, the top seed in the East, were eliminated in five games by the Heat in the first round. In 2023-24, expect Holiday to continue his high-level play as he joins a new team. He remains in his prime with minimal signs of age-related regression, though we also expect his fantasy value to take a bit of a hit, especially his scoring.

11) Jalen Brunson (NYK)

2022-23 stats: 24.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.2 apg, 0.9 spg

Jalen Brunson, who had to step in for the Mavericks in the previous season when Kyrie Irving left, joined the Knicks in the 2022 free agency. He exceeded expectations and became the Knicks' elite floor general. There is no doubt he is the best they've had in a long time. Brunson's performance improved further in the playoffs, leading the Knicks to the second round. With his smooth game that doesn't rely heavily on athleticism, Brunson should continue his improvement in 2023-24. We have him at No. 11 right now, but he could easily break into the top 10 at some point.

10) Cade Cunningham (DET)

2022-23 stats: 19.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 6.0 apg, 0.8 spg

Former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham had a shortened season in 2022-23 due to a stress fracture in his shin. However, he is now fully healthy and set to have a breakout 2023-24 season. Cunningham possesses elite size for a point guard and can score, rebound, and create plays. His challenges so far in his NBA career have been related to efficiency, particularly in his shooting. Nevertheless, Cunningham is a promising player. We expect him to have a solid bounce-back fantasy basketball season 2023-24.

Cade Cunningham full highlights in NBA return: 12 PTS | 2 REB | 6 AST | 2 3PM First game in almost a year, the rust is evident, but it was awesome to see him back on the court knocking down triples and making plays in the PnR🫡 pic.twitter.com/wWjVVUav5Q — Jack Kelly (@jack_kelly_313) October 9, 2023

9) James Harden (PHI)

2022-23 stats: 21.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 10.7 apg, 1.2 spg

James Harden's future is uncertain, making him a challenging fantasy basketball asset to project for the 2023-24 season. It's unclear whether he will remain with the Philadelphia 76ers or be traded. Harden led the league in assists in the previous season and maintained his status as a top creator. However, his scoring took a slight hit as well. In the 2022-23 playoffs, he struggled with his shooting as the Sixers were eliminated in the second round. Time is running out for Harden to prove himself, though wherever he ends up, he should still be one of the top fantasy basketball point guards in 2023.

8) Fred VanVleet (HOU)

2022-23 stats: 19.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.8 spg

After seven successful seasons with the Raptors, Fred VanVleet joined the Rockets in 2023-24 with a lucrative contract. While his numbers were solid in 2022-23, his efficiency was lacking. Playing for the Rockets might not improve his efficiency. That said, VanVleet is known for his tenacity on both ends of the court and his ability to consistently put up significant numbers. As such, we expect him to have a solid individual performance in 2023-24. This should bode well for his prospective fantasy basketball managers.

7) Trae Young (ATL)

2022-23 stats: 26.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 10.2 apg, 1.1 spg

Trae Young is known for his shooting and playmaking abilities. Not surprisingly, he was a high-level scorer for the Hawks in 2022-23. The upcoming season with new head coach Quin Snyder brings excitement. In the previous postseason, Young led the Hawks into the playoffs and made a strong showing, averaging 29.2 points and 10.2 assists in the first round. The partnership with Snyder might help him elevate his game even further. Look for him to hover around the 30.0 points per game range this coming season.

6) Damian Lillard (MIL)

2022-23 stats: 32.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 7.3 apg, 0.9 spg

Seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard requested a trade during the offseason, and he got it. Now he joins Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. That's great for his title aspirations, but it also means he will have to share the ball with Giannis and Khris Middleton, among others. This can potentially impact his numbers. Regardless of his destination, Lillard remains one of the best scorers in the league. He could be a great No. 2 guy and remain one of the top fantasy basketball point guards in 2023.

"We have to be on the same page. I want him to be the primary point guard… This is not in no shape or form any competition between me & him of who's going to have the ball more… We're gonna let Dame be Dame." Giannis on Damian Lillard. (via @Bucks)pic.twitter.com/xEiaoEE7pK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2023

5) LaMelo Ball (CHA)

2022-23 stats: 23.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 8.4 apg, 1.3 spg

LaMelo Ball's 2022-23 season was marred by injuries. These limited him to only 36 games. When healthy, however, he is an exciting point guard with creative playmaking and scoring abilities. However, his efficiency and defensive contributions need improvement. Looking ahead to 2023-24, Ball's fantasy basketball potential is high. If he can stay healthy this season, he should have another All-Star-level season.

4) Steph Curry (GSW)

2022-23 stats: 29.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 6.3 apg, 0.9 spg

Despite being in his mid-30s, Step Curry remains one of the NBA's best players. He is known for his elite scoring, three-point shooting, and playmaking. In the previous season, Curry shot nearly 50 percent from the floor. This showcased his remarkable skill. His impact on the court makes him a must-watch player, and he should remain among the top fantasy basketball point guards this year.

2022-23 stats: 20.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 10.4 apg, 1.6 spg

Tyrese Haliburton had the second-highest assists metrics in the NBA last season. He had a fantastic 2022-23 campaign, earning All-Star honors in his first full season with the Pacers. Haliburton is a complete point guard with elite playmaking and efficient scoring skills. He is known for his creative passing and reliable three-point shooting. The fact is he should be a terrific and efficient asset on any fantasy basketball team this coming season.

2022-23 stats: 31.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.6 spg

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off his first All-Star and 1st Team All-NBA season. He heads into 2023-24 with a ton of momentum. SGA is known for his crafty scoring and ability to draw fouls. Those will be valuable to his fantasy basketball potential. He is certainly a versatile scorer and an elite player at just 25 years old. Big things are expected from him in the upcoming season.

2022-23 stats: 32.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 8.0 apg, 1.4 spg

Luka Doncic had another incredible individual season in 2022-23. Not surprisingly, he earned 1st Team All-NBA honors. Although he missed the playoffs due to circumstances beyond his control, he remains elite in scoring, playmaking, and rebounding. Doncic is known for his versatility and all-around skills. If the Mavericks have a strong season, he could be in contention for MVP. Of course, that also means he will be among the first players off the board in fantasy basketball drafts around the planet.

The 2023-24 NBA season promises to be an exciting one, with a loaded field of talented teams and players. The point guard position is particularly deep, with several talented players who can contribute in multiple categories. In this article, we've identified the top fantasy basketball point guards for the upcoming season and broken down each player's strengths and weaknesses. Whether you're a seasoned fantasy basketball player or a newcomer to the game, these players should be on your radar as you prepare for your drafts.