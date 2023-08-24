Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry is getting candid on his mentality that helps him play without fear. The 4x NBA champion and 2x league MVP is one of the most successful and consistent players in the NBA, and a big part of that comes down to his mindset.

During an interview, Curry spoke on how his fearless mentality has allowed him to become the accomplished player he is. He even credits his mindset for helping him get past the devastating NBA Finals loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 when the Warriors gave up a 3-1 lead in the Finals and failed to catch the title despite their record breaking 73-9 regular season record.

“I'm not afraid of giving everything I have to something. I'm not results oriented. I'm not ‘oh we lost in the Finals in 2016, everything I did to put myself in that position was wrong.' No, you got that far, there might be several tweaks and you have to continue to strategize on that, but you're right there. Let's just go back. Don't let it kill your confidence,” via The Warriors Talk.

“I’m not afraid to take the big shots. Not afraid to play in the big moments… I deserve the confidence based on the work that I put in.”

This ability to thrive and have confidence while taking big shots has allowed Curry to notch the record for most three-pointers made of all time.

This mentality will surely help Steph Curry rebound after he and the Warriors left the NBA playoffs after the Los Angeles Lakers won the Western Conference Semifinals series 4-2.