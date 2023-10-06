Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was asked by a reporter to make his NBA GOAT (greatest of all-time) selection during a recent press conference. Without wasting too much time, Doncic selected Michael Jordan over LeBron James, via ClutchPoints.

“I mean, it's MJ,” Doncic said.

NBA GOAT debate

The Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James NBA GOAT debate has constantly been discussed over the years. Ever since LeBron started winning championships people have compared him to Jordan. LeBron is obviously still playing and has continued to make a strong argument for himself.

Active players are sometimes hesitant to answer the question because James is still an active player. There are others who have been more than willing to share their thoughts on the debate. Luka Doncic probably was not ecstatic to answer the question with LeBron also in the Western Conference, but he still selected Jordan.

Mavs: Luka Doncic heading into 2023-24 season

Doncic is currently preparing for the 2023-24 campaign. The Mavs struggled last year despite acquiring Kyrie Irving ahead of the trade deadline. Doncic believes Dallas will turn things around this season though.

Competing in the Western Conference is going to be difficult, however. LeBron James and the Lakers have continued to improve. Teams such as the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns also project to be legitimate contenders.

That said, the Mavs feature enough talent to shock the conference with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading the charge. Dallas projects to be one of the most exciting teams to follow throughout the 2023-24 season.