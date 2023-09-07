The FIBA World Cup is down to the final four teams in the United States, Canada, Germany and Serbia. Team USA will square off against Germany and Canada will face Serbia with each of the four teams vying for a spot in the gold medal game. In Canada's case, they got to the semifinals by knocking off Luka Doncic and Slovenia. Canada was led by Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander has not only become one of the best players in the NBA, but in the world as well. Following the game, Doncic dropped some heavy praise for his fellow NBA player.

"Congratulations to Canada. They played great… They have one of the best players in the world, so it was really tough to guard him." Luka Doncic gives Shai Gilgeous-Alexander his flowers 💐 (via @rapplerdotcom)pic.twitter.com/pyDSJsiKgm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 6, 2023

In Canada's game against Slovenia, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points, ten rebounds, four assists and two steals. He shot 66.7 percent (8-12) from the field, 25 percent (1-4) from three-point range and 87.5 percent (14-16) from the free-throw line.

He has led Canada to a 5-1 record so far in the 2023 FIBA World Cup with their only loss coming against Brazil. During the tournament, Gilgeous-Alexander has been averaging 25.0 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.4 minutes per game. He's shooting 54.7 percent from the field, 32 percent from the three-point line and 88.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Aside from Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada has a few other NBA players on the roster in the Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks, the Utah Jazz' Kelly Olynyk, the New York Knicks' RJ Barrett, the Thunder's Luguentz Dort, the Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Mavs' Dwight Powell.