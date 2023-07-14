Star Wars has definitely become one of the most beloved franchises in the world and throughout the movies, series, cartoons, and other media formats that it has produced over the years, it has also come across different versions of games as well. With Ubisoft announcing Star Wars Outlaws, the first open-world Star Wars game, let's take a look back at all the best Star Wars games of all time. This may include some of the latest released games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to some of the rather older games like Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic. We list down the Top 5 Star Wars Games and we ranked them down from five to one.

Star Wars Games Ranked from 5 to 1

As we make our way toward the latest Star Wars game, Star Wars: Outlaws, that has been announced, there are a lot of options that we have for this matter and it varies from the game's playability and storyline as well as IGN and Metacritic scores to its Twitch followers to rank them top 5 to 1.

5. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Year of Release: 2023

Overall Score: 34.1 / 100

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms Available: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS, Microsoft Windows, Steam

The latest Star Wars game to be released makes it to the top 5 on this list and as we have mentioned in our Review Score article for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a mix of everything that we want in a game of its genre. With the technology that consoles today has to offer, the graphics are off the charts, of course, paired with a compelling storyline that will be part of the Star Wars storyline's canon.” This single-player adventure Star Wars game is set in a post-apocalyptic universe and is a continuation of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. You play as Cal Kestis, a young Jedi Knight struggling to survive the tyranny of the Galactic Empire.

4. Star Wars Battle Front II

Year of Release: 2005

Overall Score: 36.8 / 100

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms Available: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 2, Xbox

Top 4 on the list is the second installment of the Battlefront series released back in 2005, Star Wars Battlefront II. This particular Star Wars game has become a classic to all Star Wars fans everywhere and has been receiving a lot of clamor. This particular Star Wars game was highly requested for a follow-up that happened ten years later that shared the same title. Star Wars Battlefront II has over 50,700 Twitch followers which makes it clear that the game still holds a special place in Star Wars fans' hearts.

3. LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Year of Release: 2007

Overall Score: 43.4 / 100

Publisher: Traveller's Tales, TT Fusion

Platforms Available: Wii, Android, PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows, iOS, Xbox 360, macOS, Nintendo DS

Say what you must but LEGO Star Wars is part of this list and it's actually at the higher half of the top 5 list as LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga has an overall score of 43.4! The LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga is a LEGO-themed action-adventure based on the LEGO Star Wars line of toys entangled with the first six episodes of the Skywalker Saga. It is, of course, the compilation of the game LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game and the sequel LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy. From the Phantom of the Menace to Return of the Jedi, the humorous takes on the Star Wars universe is an instant classic among Star Wars fans regardless of their age. This particular game currently has 62,700 Twitch followers to date.

2. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Year of Release: 2019

Overall Score: 69.2 / 100

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms Available: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS, Steam

Top 2 on the list of the best Star Wars game of all time (to date) is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order which has received an overall score of 69.2 and currently has the highest number of Twitch followers on this list at 411,000. The game follows Cal Kestis on his mission to restore the Jedi order which has made him a target of the Galactic Empire. He is being hunted down throughout the galaxy by the Imperial Inquisitors while attempting to complete his training to be a Jedi Master while reconciling with this troubled past and rebuilding the fallen Jedi Order. A tall order of task, if you ask us but this is something that Cal Kestis tries to accomplish in this game while wielding a lightsaber and Force powers to defeat the likes of Stormtroopers, wild beasts, and Bounty Hunters.

1. Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

Year of Release: 2003

Overall Score: 71.7 / 100

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms Available: Xbox, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, OS X, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, and Android

The best Star Wars game of all time (to date) is the 2003 classic, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic which has an overall score of 71.7! This game has been released two decades ago but still remains at the top spot for the best Star Wars game of all time. This game is based on comic books released by Dark Horse Comics that are set thousands of years before the Star Wars movies, which acts as canon and prequel towards the events that have happened in Star Wars Episodes I to VI. Darth Malak – Darth Revan's apprentice has released a Sith armada against the Republic and many Jedi that are scattered and left vulnerable by these attacks die in battle while some would be swayed and pledge their allegiance towards the Sith Lord. You as the player must stop Malak's forces and to accomplish this, you will need your companions to search for Star Maps that together reveal the location of the Star Forge, an ancient space station that creates massive amounts of material for Malak. Are you surprised to know that Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic is the best Star Wars game of all time? We sure were.

A New Open-world Adventure Game

And while we're at it, let's talk about the upcoming Star Wars game, Star Wars: Outlaws. The upcoming game is set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi where fans will find themselves experiencing the first-ever open-world Star Wars game. You will get to explore distinct and familiar planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. You will play Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life along with her companion, Nix. Explore distinct planets with bustling cities and cantinas before racing across sprawling outdoor landscapes on your speeder. Each planet brings new adventures, unique challenges, and enticing rewards if you’re willing to take the risk. You will fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy's crime syndicates as you join the galaxy's most wanted to reach your goals and objectives. Live the high-stakes lifestyle of an outlaw. With Nix by your side, turn any situation to your advantage: fight with your blaster, overcome with stealth and gadgets, or find the right moments to distract foes and gain the upper hand. You will take on high-risk, high-reward missions from the galaxy’s crime syndicates. Steal valuable goods, infiltrate secret locations, and outwit enemies as one of the galaxy’s most wanted. Every choice you make influences your ever-changing reputation. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity. The game is set to be released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS, Ubisoft Connect, and most likely, Steam, Microsoft Windows, and via Xbox Gamepass.

If you are as excited as we are for the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming for the latest news, updates, and events like this article that lists down the Top 5 Best Star Wars Games of All Time Ranked.