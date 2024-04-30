After losing running back Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans in free agency, the Dallas Cowboys found his replacement on Monday, agreeing to a reunion with a familiar face in Ezekiel Elliott.
Zeke was let go last offseason and ultimately signed with the New England Patriots, but he got limited opportunities in Foxborough, rushing for 642 yards on 184 carries. Elliott was always hungry to get back to Dallas however, as he revealed in a recent interview with Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram:
“This was my priority. Doing what I could do to get back here,” Elliott said Monday. “I have a lot left to accomplish here. I’m excited to get back with the fellas and chase that ring.”
Ezekiel Elliott excited for Cowboys opportunity
Zeke was a beast in his first six seasons with America's Team, rushing for over 1,000 yards in four of those years. A knee injury in 2022 hurt his production and due to salary cap implications, he was cut.
That being said, Elliott still believes he's an RB1 and is relishing in the opportunity ahead to prove that:
“I feel like I’m still a starter,” Ezekiel Elliott said. “I got the chance to start down the stretch last year. I felt comfortable in that role. I looking forward to doing what I need to do for this team.
“I can play at high level at other places,” Elliott said. “I went down to New England. It wasn’t a year we wanted. We struggled as a team. But it was cool to kind of get a taste of another franchise and see how things are done.”
Jerry Jones saw more than enough during Elliott's Patriots tenure to bring him back:
“I know this, I saw as recent as the end of the year, I saw Zeke play,” Jones said. “And I will tell you he’s good enough to be a starter.”
Cowboys RB room led by Elliott
The Dallas RB room doesn't exactly have any huge names anymore. Pollard was great last season and that earned him a big payday in Tennessee. The Cowboys were criticized for not drafting another running back last week and instead, they've brought in Zeke.
Elliott will serve as the leader of this group which also consists of Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle, Snoop Connor, free agent addition Royce Freeman, and undrafted RB Nathaniel Peat. None of these names will be too familiar to Cowboys fans.
Although it's definitely an area of concern, there should be optimism that Ezekiel Elliott can find his best again in a place where he was once one of the best running backs in the league.
Between his chemistry with Dak Prescott and the support of the Cowboys brass, Zeke is undoubtedly motivated to show he's capable of helping this team win games.
And for anyone with concerns about his health, Zeke is confident he's healthier than when he departed North Texas:
“I think I’m good,” Elliott said. “My body felt really good last year. My body felt good all of last year. I got my physical. My PCL looks to be healed. So health wise I think that I’m definitely better than when I left.”
It will be interesting to see how Elliott does in the 2024 season.