A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be out in just a few days and we are here to share with you the rating and review scores of the game. With a spellbinding opening sequence and amid the sprawling megastructures of the city-planet Coruscant, a dating height ensues.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Rating and Review Scores

The Guardian scored Star Wars Jedi: Survivor a 5 out of 5.

“The story Jedi: Survivor threads through these missions is similarly ambitious, if less consistent in its quality. Cal is a more believable protagonist in this game, with greater self-assurance and a grittier edge forged by his struggle against the Empire. The plot sees Cal pulled away from the rebellion by the promise of a new home safely beyond Imperial clutches, leading to a tale of obsession, betrayal, and tragedy that threatens his fundamental decency. It’s sharply written and plays with intriguing ideas, including a sly inversion of a popular trope cherished by recent mainstream video games. But the story’s structure leads to certain arcs ending prematurely, while the characters lack the spark needed to fully land its bigger ideas. It might not quite match the narrative prowess of BioWare’s Knights of the Old Republic, but Jedi: Survivor has so much else going for it. Whether you’re tracking down optional bounty hunters, solving the puzzles in those Jedi temples, or searching Koboh’s many obscure thoroughfares for character upgrades, the game’s tactile controls and precisely balanced challenge make it consistently rewarding. Meanwhile, its biggest moments rival anything games like God of War or Elden Ring can throw at you. Be assured, this is the Star Wars game you’re looking for.”

Atomix scored Star Wars Jedi: Survivor a 4.6 out of 5.

“We must comment that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a continuation game with respect to the first chapter in which we met Cal Kestis, but that is not necessarily bad. Well, they took the experience further, with an even more polished combat and history that continues to immerse us in this universe.

New skills, the opportunity to explore certain areas with allies, customize the seedy canteen and pass the optional missions are already enough justification to spend the $ 80 dollars of the copy on consoles or PC. Of course, I recommend before playing Fallen Order to understand the issues of history, and that you notice the evolution of characters between one delivery and another.

Of course, the errors are not exempt, with details in a few textures that take a while to load, the falls of frames that occur when several enemies come together, and also that the collectibles are mostly skins for Cal and his lightsaber. However, they are touches that can be put aside due to the other virtues that we have in front of us.

So if you want to experience a solid adventure with improvements in gameplay, story, and graphics, it’s clear that you should buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If you liked the first game, you can not miss it, put pint so that this saga continues to bring less one more delivery for the future.”

Gaming Bible scored Star Wars Jedi: Survivor a 4.5 out of 5.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“As my play session comes to an end, we’re shown an example of what the combat could look like against an endless wave of Stormtroopers. The guy on the sticks is the combat designer so it’s impressive to watch. He goes through all of Cal’s stances: single lightsaber; double-bladed; dual-wield; crossguard and finally, blaster. His Cal uses the force to lift a wave of baddies into the air to then shoot them all with his blaster. Several seconds later and the entire wave is gone, finished by a round of applause from the audience. It kind of felt like clapping when a plane lands but it was pretty darn cool.

These stances are yet another way that you can make your Cal fit your playstyle. Unfortunately, the blaster wasn’t in our small time with Jedi: Survivor but I can’t wait to pretend to be Han Solo when the game comes out on April 28. If the rest of the game follows suit in what I’ve played so far, we could be in for a treat.”

IGN scored Star Wars Jedi: Survivor a 4.3 out of 5.

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor looks like the ideal sequel for the brilliance with which Respawn Entertainment has polished some of the major flaws and enhanced the strengths of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, creating a third-person adventure that proves to be a worthy representative of the Star Wars universe. However, between some stumbling of a technical nature and gameplay elements not always properly balanced, the new intergalactic journey of Cal Kestis can not yet sit at the renowned “table of the greats” in which those triple-A experiences sit permanently to which the American software house has explicitly been inspired. But even in proposing a story that offers some good narrative cues without earning immortality like Han Solo in Carbonite, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor remains a good action game that can again count on an impeccable combat system and well-designed platforming sections, which find favor with planets to explore while enjoying the view and secondary activities perfect for unplugging between one raid and another. Without the imperfections mentioned, the leap in quality made would have been even more evident, but even with several smudges the second adventure in the galaxy far, far away by Cal Kestis can be considered one of the most successful videogame experiences among those dedicated to the film saga of George Lucas.”

CogConnected scored Star Wars Jedi: Survivor a 4.25 out of 5.

“The performance struggles haven’t ruined the fun but have been an unfortunate distraction. To end on a high note, Respawn has taken full advantage of the Dualsense controller. Combat and traversal are amplified by all they’ve applied to it. There are also some funny and creative trophies to unlock that I won’t spoil. Some other positive aspects are all the presentation options. You can alter your field of view and film effects like motion blur, film grain, chromatic aberration, and camera shake. The accessibility options are vast, including an “Arachnophobia Safe Mode” that modifies a creature to look less like an arachnid. It’s both amusing and certainly appreciated by someone out there. The game’s a looker when it’s running at its best. Fans are bound to take advantage of the simple but functional photo mode to share the prettiest views and their finest moments. Star Wars wouldn’t be nearly as iconic without the music. Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton composed beautiful work for Fallen Order between original tracks and incorporating famous themes. Haab and Barton return for Jedi Survivor and have totally outdone themselves. Their music wonderfully contributes to every moment throughout the game. Alongside the music is the impressive sound design that enhances every presentation aspect. Jedi Survivor is the definitive Jedi video game experience. As a Star Wars fan, I love it. I imagine it was a lot of fun to develop, and the Jedi Team at Respawn are absolute rockstars for what they’ve achieved. I’m confident the performance hiccups on PS5 will be resolved. Apart from that, I can’t get enough of the game. I’m actively finishing my initial playthrough and am stoked to jump into a new game plus”

Verdict: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is great

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a mix of everything that we want in a game of its genre. With the technology that consoles today has to offer, the graphics are off the charts, of course, paired with a compelling storyline that will be part of the Star Wars storyline’s canon. While the game boasts a rich massive and immersive gameplay experience that seamlessly blends exploration, combat, and puzzle-solving. The game also lets you navigate through diverse environments that are shrouded in secrets, hidden paths, and engaging challenges. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a game that every Star Wars fan should get for sure.

More ratings and review scores like this for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on ClutchPoints Gaming!