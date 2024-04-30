The New Orleans Pelicans reached the end of the road of their 2023-24 NBA campaign, and their fans are not happy with how the season ended for the team. It took the Oklahoma City Thunder just four games to take care of business against New Orleans in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Save for Game 1 of the series, the Pelicans looked thoroughly outclassed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Bolts in the series, which concluded Monday night when Oklahoma City came away with a 97-89 victory in Game 4.
New Orleans fans always knew that the Pelicans would have a tough time versus the Thunder especially since Zion Williamson could not join his team on the court because of an injury he suffered in the Play-in Tournament. But what irked many of the Pels supporters were the perceived poor job quality of head coach Willie Green and the subpar performance of star Brandon Ingram.
Willie Green, Brandon Ingram catch wrath of angry Pelicans fans
There was only so much Green could do from the sidelines and without the Pelicans' best player against the Thunder, but fans will always demand better. Since Green became the team's coach in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Pelicans have appeared twice in the playoffs but are yet to go beyond the first round.
“Willie Green rolled out the same lineups, the same sets, the same subs lmao. In an elimination game this man said ‘I’ll try Hawkins for two minutes'. Please fire him,” posted @BirdWatcher504 on X (formerly Twitter).
Ingram, of course, left a big target on his back after a disappointing playoff performance. He was able to average just 14.3 points per game in the series and shot only 34.5 percent from the floor. Expected to deliver more than he used to because of the absence of Williamson, Ingram instead seemingly got backed into a corner by Oklahoma City. In Game 5, Ingram played 39 minutes but all had had was eight points on a ghastly 2/14 shooting from the floor.
“There is reason Steve Kerr Benched him for Team USA , BUT Willie green doesn’t especially after the first 2 games how he played , BI SHOULD BE TRADED FIRST THAN Fire 🔥 Willie Green , WE NEED A BIG SHAKEUP @dg_riff,” requested @RickRoss504 to Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Opertions David Griffin.
“Pels highest scorer has the least minutes of all the starters 💀 Willie green you going to hell,” said@deseanballing.
“This is the worst playoff series by the Pelicans I have ever seen. Such an embarrassment. It's time to hit reset button. This experiment 🧪 failed. You can't run it back,” fired @InJuco, who also laid out the following demands to the Pels:
Fire Willie Green
Trade Brandon Ingram
Trade Larry
Trade Picks
JV & Naji Marshall Free Agency
From @Two_Stacks: “The Pelicans need to fire Willie Green, and come up with a package to get Trae Young and Clint Capela from ATL. CJ and BI gotta go. If the Pels have another season like this, David Griffin gotta go too.”
Another one from @amdac07: “Ingram getting doubled still don't want to pass the ball. This f*cking team ain't gonna win any series if they're playing individual not a team. Look at this young Thunder team. They play relax and trusting each other. They're having fun out there. Fire Willie Green!! ”
“Advice for the Pelicans for the 24-25 season: 1) FIRE Coach Willie Green 2) Trade Brandon Ingram,” shared @LovePrecious22.