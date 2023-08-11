Tottenham Hotspur have identified a surprise replacement for outgoing Harry Kane. The England captain is set to bid farewell to Spurs after almost two decades at the club, joining Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

According to the reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham Hotspur consider moving in for Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku to replace Kane. The Belgium International has wanted out of Chelsea for a long time, and Inter Milan looked to be his destination. However, Nerazzuri are unwilling to meet the Blues' demands of landing the striker permanently.

Hence, there is a chance that Lukaku could stay in the Premier League after all. Belgium's top goalscorer has had plenty of experience in the Premier League. In 2012/13, he spent one year on loan at West Bromwich Albion before securing a move to Chelsea. Chelsea loaned him to Everton, where he spent four years before getting a big-money move to Manchester United.

Despite scoring 43 goals across two seasons with the Red Devils, he wasn't able to justify his hefty price tag. Hence, he left the club after not being wanted by Ole Gunnar Soljskaer. He joined Inter Milan to silence his critics, and he did exactly that by winning the Scudetto with Nerazzuri in 2021.

After two fantastic seasons at Inter Milan, he moved for a club-record fee to Chelsea. However, he couldn't maintain a good working relationship with Thomas Tuchel as he got loaned back to Inter Milan.

Does Tottenham Hotspur present Lukaku with an ideal move? We personally disagree because he doesn't have a great reputation in the Premier League. Before Tottenham Hotspur, he has played for Manchester United and Chelsea in the Premier League. The fans of both of those clubs dislike him for the way he handled himself.

It was almost as if Lukaku has become an international meme for all football fans with the chances he has missed. If he moves to Tottenham Hotspur, the chances are that history will repeat again. Spurs tried to negotiate with Juventus for Dusan Vlahovic, but the move never materialized. Now, they are looking at Lukaku as their second man on the list.