Tottenham Hotspur is full of talent with the likes of Heung-Min Son, Richarlison, and Hugo Lloris among others. Harry Kane has been their star and leader for quite a while. Although, the team rarely had the success to show for their talent. This is why the captain of England's football team made a move to Bayern Munich that was quite understandable for sensible Premier League fans. All of this happened before their season started against Brentford.

Harry Kane has agreed to sign with Bayern Munich for a four-year contract. The only thing that he needs to seal the deal is confirmation from Tottenham Hotspur about his travel with the German team. Details have not been fully released but it was reported that Tottenham agreed to the transfer worth over €100million, per David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The deal was rushed to fit the desired timeframe for Kane. He wanted the contracts and bureaucracy done before Tottenham started their Premier League season campaign against Brentford this coming week.

Moreover, a deal was already in motion for quite some time. The Spurs wanted the English captain to re-sign. This was because the final legs of his contract were expiring in the next year. It was to no avail that negotiations hit a brick wall and that no extension was liked by Kane. A lot of fans were ecstatic when the deal pushed through because he could finally compete for a UEFA Champions League trophy with the Bundesliga squad. Did Harry Kane make the right move to join the German team?