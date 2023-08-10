Amid the swirling rumors surrounding Harry Kane‘s potential move to Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur seems to be considering an unexpected solution, reported by goal.com. Tottenham are ready to swoop in for Chelsea‘s out-of-favor striker, Romelu Lukaku.

After weeks of speculation, Bayern Munich has reportedly reached an agreement with Tottenham for the transfer of star striker Harry Kane. The ball is now in Kane's court to decide whether he wants to make the switch to the German champions this summer. While this decision is awaited, it appears that Tottenham has been exploring contingency plans, including a surprise move for Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian forward finds himself in a complex situation at Chelsea, with opportunities for game time seemingly limited. Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Tottenham might target Lukaku if Kane departs. Lukaku, who had a successful stint with Inter Milan, has fallen out of favor with Chelsea, and the club is reportedly willing to offload him to another Premier League side.

While Lukaku has attracted interest from Juventus, the Italian club is facing financial constraints that make a move for the 30-year-old Belgian challenging. Juventus fans have also voiced concerns about his potential signing. Consequently, Lukaku's options appear limited, and if a move to Juventus does not materialize, he might find himself considering the Saudi Pro League.

For Lukaku, a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur could provide him with the chance to stay in Europe, a preference he has reportedly expressed. As for Tottenham, securing a seasoned striker like Lukaku would help fill the void left by a possible departure of Harry Kane. As the transfer window progresses, fans and pundits alike are closely watching the developments, which could reshape the dynamics of both Tottenham and Chelsea in the upcoming season.