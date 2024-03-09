Travis Kelce is supporting Taylor Swift no matter how far. Through clips shared on social media, Kelce seems to be having the time of his life as he dances and adores his girlfriend from the stands. In one video, the NFL star is dancing to “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince.”
Travis Kelce giving back to back champion a whole new meaning for the swifties 😌✨ pic.twitter.com/61BTGs4zv3
— franny (@reputaydaya) March 9, 2024
In another video, he's seen dancing to “Karma” with the changed lyrics giving him a shoutout. The song's original lyrics are: “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me.”
She then changed it to reflect Kelce's football team and give him a nod with the lyrics: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”
Travis Kelce in Singapore, and dancing while Taylor Swift sings pic.twitter.com/rnGkfE1rPW
— AllAboutMusic (@22Allmusic) March 9, 2024
“Karma” might not be the only song that Kelce might have a shoutout from Swift. According to an insider, Kelce has inspired a couple of other unreleased love songs.
“Taylor has already written songs about Travis [Kelce],” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”
“She likely won’t share them with anyone. They’re very special,” the source adds. “Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her.”
Travis Kelce Supports Taylor Swift On Eras Tour
Kelce has most recently visited Swift in Australia for her Eras Tour but has also gone to Argentina. An insider says that he will continue to support her.
As the NFL player has officially entered his off-season, a source told E! that despite still being busy as the athlete has a podcast with his older brother Jason Kelce and will be producing films, it will not cut into the couple's time together.
“Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship,” the source says.
“Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia. He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They're making a joint effort to make things work,” the source continued.
Swift has some much-deserved time off from touring as she will head to France in two months on May 9-12.