Tristan Thompson already has a viral line in the next episode of The Karashians and it hasn't even aired yet. The reality show which follows the lives of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, released a teaser for this weeks episode. In a sit-down with Kourtney, Thompson talks about how he feels after cheating which is a new revelation according to the NBA star.

“When I cheat, I feel disgusting the next day,” he tells Kourtney.

“So then why do you do it again?” she asks.

His response to Kourtney has gotten a lot of attention on social media.

“Tristan thompson talks about cheating like i talk about eating too many oreos,” one fan said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Tristian Thompson said he felt disgusted the next day after cheating but kept doing it soooooo ??????????” another fan wrote seemingly confused.

One fan joked, “I guess the guy enjoys when he's disgusted.”

His response also got the attention of Mario Lopez.

“’When I cheat.’ My guy saying it like it’s a weekly occurrence. Hahaha,” the Extra host wrote on Friday (Nov. 10). To be fair, Lopez did cheat on his ex-wife Ali Landry.

“It was my bachelor party,” the Extra host admitted at the time, saying that he “messed around” with another woman before their 2004 wedding. “I had no business of being in that position,” he said. The marriage only lasted for two weeks. He later got married to his current wife, Courtney Lopez, in 2012. They share three kids together.

As for Thompson, it's no secret that he has not been faithful to Khloé. The pair began dating in 2016. Before their daughter True's birth, he was caught cheating on Khloé in a club in 2018. They were good for some time after that, but then he kissed Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019, and the two broke up. They got back together in 2020 and bonded during the pandemic. However, they broke up once again when he cheated on Khloé with Maralee Nichols. Nichols became pregnant with the NBA star's son Theo. Currently, he and Khloé are no longer together.

This episode will air Thursday (Nov. 16) on Hulu.