The Dolphins will try to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday and it looks like they'll have Tyreek Hill to help.

The Miami Dolphins survived a game without Tyreek Hill but it doesn’t look like they'll have to do it again. The star wide receiver is trending in the right direction for Miami's Week 16 clash against the Dallas Cowboys and is expected to play, per Ian Rapoport.

Hill missed the Dolphins Week 15 game with an ankle injury as Miami cruised to a 30-0 win over the New York Jets. Rapoport noted that Hill probably could have played last week after not practicing but the Dolphins wanted to remain cautious.

The same can’t be said for this week although the added time off likely did Hill well. The Dolphins have a much-anticipated matchup with the Cowboys this weekend that holds plenty of playoff implications. Miami can clinch the AFC East for the first time since 2008 with a win and a Buffalo Bills loss and set its sights on the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Chasing history

Tyreek Hill is also still aiming for a historic season though he's got his work cut out to reach the 2,000-yard threshold. He is 423 yards away from topping Calvin Johnson's mark for most receiving yards in a single season and 468 yards from 2,000.

The Dolphins might need to play their starters through the regular season if they still have a shot at the lone bye in the AFC, giving Hill the opportunity to break the record. Miami's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 31 will likely be the deciding factor for the No. 1 seed, but both teams have to take care of business in Week 16.

Though the record would be an incredible accomplishment, the Dolphins would rather have Hill fully healthy for the playoffs. They'll give him a chance to play this week but any sign of a struggle or aggravation might spell the end to Hill's day.

There is plenty to keep an eye on during the final three weeks of the NFL regular season and Tyreek Hill's injury is something many will be watching this Sunday.