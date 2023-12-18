Tyreek Hill sent a simple message to his Dolphins teammates after a big win over the Jets.

Dealing with a bothersome ankle injury, Tyreek Hill was not in uniform for the Miami Dolphins' 30-0 pasting of the New York Jets. But the star wide receiver clearly loved what he saw, and was happy to let his teammates know exactly that.

“Proud of this team” Hill posted on X (formerly Twitter) following Miami's 10th win of the season. Despite having the NFL's leading receiver on the sidelines, Mike McDaniel's team didn't miss a beat in defeating its rival from the AFC East.

The Dolphins' offense did more than enough against a usually stout Jets defense.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 87.5% of his passes, threw for a touchdown, and avoided any turnovers. Raheem Mostert added two touchdowns on the ground. And Jaylen Waddle more than stepped up un Hill's absence.

Waddle ended his day with eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.

Dolphins lean on defense in win

While the offense did its thing, Miami's defense stepped up in a major way as well. The Dolphins pressured starting quarterback Zach Wilson relentlessly, sacking him four times and eventually knocking him out of the game with a head injury.

Trevor Siemian came on in relief, but things didn't go much better. He took two sacks and threw two interceptions on 26 pass attempts. Each quarterback also lost a fumble.

Considering the sorry state of the Jets at this point of the season, it was a no-brainer for the Dolphins to sit Hill this week.

But they'll want their speedy wideout back in Week 16 for a big matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve as the Dolphins try to lock up the AFC East.