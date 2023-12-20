Before the Dolphins take on the Cowboys at home, here are our bold predictions for the Week 16 matchup.

A huge game is set for Sunday as the Miami Dolphins try to protect home-field against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 of the NFL season. The game is not only significant as it contains two of the more exciting teams in the whole league, but it has major playoff implications for both teams involved, especially the Dolphins.

Playoff scenarios for Miami?

While Miami has a tw0-game lead in the AFC East, they still have not locked it up, but could so Sunday. According to the NFL in a press release containing NFL Playoffs scenario, the Dolphins clinch the division with a win over Dallas and the Buffalo Bills losing or tying against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Without quarterback Justin Herbert, it is very unlikely the Bills will lose the game, but even if they win, Miami can clinch a spot in the playoffs, but the battle for the division crown is extended for another week. However, it should not be discounted that the Cowboys are a team to not overlook, despite the brutal loss to the aforementioned Bills last weekend.

After losing in disappointing fashion a few Mondays ago against the Tennessee Titans, the Dolphins bounced back in a huge way against the New York Jets, shutting them out, 30-0. Dallas is no slouch though as Miami will have their work cut out for them. Plus, since the narrative is still present of the Dolphins still unable to beat a winning team, this is a perfect opportunity to get it done.

The team is in their toughest part of the schedule in the most important part of the regular season since the Dolphins are still trying to capture their first AFC East crown since 2008 and possibly the No. 1 seed still. In their way after the Cowboys is the current top team in the AFC in the Baltimore Ravens and then the Bills to close out the season.

With that being said, let's move on to our Dolphins Week 16 bold predictions:

Offense showing up against a winning team

In the past when the Dolphins have faced winning teams, the offense has shown to not be as explosive as they can be. This was shown in earlier games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and their first matchup against the Bills. Despite how well each defense has played with each team having a top five rank in total defense according to Fox Sports, this has the makings of a shootout game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Sitting Dolphins superstar receiver Tyreek Hill was the exact right call against the Jets as the team need a player like him for this game and the rest of the schedule. While he is still sidelined at the moment, if he does play, his connection with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be on full display as the two will connect for two touchdowns.

However, it won't be a purely passing attack as the running game will be very efficient as the one-two punch of Raheem Mostert and rookie De'Von Achane will give the Cowboys a ton of problems. This could be the game where they are the bright spot as the Cowboys look to take advantage of a vulnerable and injured Dolphins offensive line.

Miami defense will have trouble against Dallas

When facing most of the those winning teams, they almost always lost the week prior with a bad showing on offense. Before the Chiefs matchup, they lost to the Denver broncos. Before the Eagles game, they lost to the Jets.

The same happens this Sunday as the Cowboys got blown out by the Bills the week prior which has them hungry on offense to bounce back. Unfortunately, the Dolphins defense, despite them being ranked fifth in total defense, will have to face them.

Still under MVP consideration, expect Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott to have a solid day as he will also have a great connection with his top receiver in CeeDee Lamb. Like the Dolphins, expect the running game to be on point as Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle will find the holes of the Miami defense and create chunk plays.

As mentioned before, these two offenses are looking to break the scoreboard, but it seems like the game could come down to which defense makes the one stop at the end of the game that ends up deciding the fate of the winner and loser.

Dolphins finally get a convincing win

When using the word “convincing,” it does not mean that Miami will win by 20 or more points, but they get a win against a worthy opponent. The Dolphins can not control who they face on their schedule, but if the fans want to have some confidence this team can beat playoff-caliber teams, it starts Sunday against the Cowboys.

This game will be a shootout in the first half then going into the second. Fans can expect to see a combined 50 plus points in this game, but the game will come down to the defense. Who will get the most important stop between the Dolphins and Cowboys? On Sunday, it will be the Dolphins getting the victory and collecting their best victory of the season.