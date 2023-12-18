Tua Tagovailoa doesn't appreciate talk about the Tyreek Hill-less Dolphins.

It was no Tyreek Hill, no problem for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The AFC East leaders cruised to a 30-0 beatdown of the New York Jets despite their star wide receiver missing the game. Still, Tagovailoa felt compelled to address Hill's absence after the win.

“In my opinion give Tyreek or (Jaylen) Waddle or (Raheem) Mostert the MVP. I could care less. It’s not just about me. It’s a team sport. I told (Hill) in pregame if you can’t go we got you brother,” Tagovailoa remarked to reporters after the game, per the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad.

For Tagovailoa, Sunday's win was a great display of the Dolphins' complete roster and ability to win in all phases of the game. “Not having (Hill) and putting up 30 points and our defense putting up a shutout should tell you a lot about this team.”

Hill's absence hardly felt

It was an efficient day for Tagovailoa in dispatching the visiting Jets. The QB completed 21 of his 24 pass attempts for 224 yards and a touchdown, good for a 119.4 QB rating. It was Tagovailoa's second-best game from a completion percentage standpoint, behind only the Dolphins' historic win over the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Hill was unable to suit up because of an ankle injury he suffered in last Monday night's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Hill was able to stay in that game, but admitted to experiencing significant pain in the ankle as a result.

Even after missing the game, Hill still leads the NFL in receiving yards, more than 200 yards clear of the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb.

Hill will have the chance to extend his lead over Lamb on Christmas Eve, when the Dolphins take on the Cowboys in Miami.