The top two teams in the Big East face off as UConn visits Marquette. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UConn-Marquette prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
UConn enters the game at 26-3 while sitting 16-2 in conference play. That places them first in the Big East. They have won 16 of their last 17 games overall. They fell to Creighton recently, losing 85-66. Since then, UConn has been dominant. They beat Villanova by 24 and Seton Hall by 30. The Seton Hall win avenged an earlier loss in the season, where thye fell on the road 75-60.
Meanwhile, Marquette comes in at 22-7 on the year, while sitting 13-5 in conference play. They are coming off a loss though, falling last time out to Creighton on the road. While it was close in the early part of the second half, Creighton took off from there, winning 89-75. This is the second time these two will match up. UConn dominated the game, using a 26-6 run to end the first half to build the lead. They would go on to win 81-53.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: UConn-Marquette Odds
UConn: -5.5 (-102)
Moneyline: -210
Marquette: +5.5 (-120)
Moneyline: +172
Over: 150.5 (-110)
Under: 150.5 (-110)
How to Watch UConn vs. Marquette
Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win
UConn comes in ranked second in KenPom's adjusted ratings this year. They are fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 17th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 19th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting seventh in the nation in effective field goal percentage. UConn has been a great shooting team inside the arc, sitting fourth in the nation in two-point field goal percentage this year.
UConn has been led by the combination of Cam Spencer, Alex Karaban, and Tristen Newton this year. Newton leads the way this year with 15.3 points per game this year. He is shooting the worst of the group though, shooing just 41.0 percent. He does lead the team in assists, coming in with 6.0 per game. Spencer comes in with 14.8 points per game this year. He is shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Finally, Karaban has 13.9 points per game this year, while also shooting 50.2 percent from the field.
UConn sits 40th in the nation in rebounds per game, but they are 11th in the nation in offensive rebound percentage while sitting 38th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year. This is led by Newton, who comes in with 7.1 rebounds per game this year. Still, most of his are on the defensive end. The major offensive rebounding threat is Donovan Clingan. He comes in with 6.7 rebounds per game, with nearly three rebounds per game being on the offensive side. Further, he scores 12.6 points per game, while shooting 64.2 percent.
On defense, UConn is eighth in the nation in points against per game this year. They sit fifth in opponent effective field goal percentage this year as well. UConn forces people into the middle, where one of their big men often causes difficult shots this year. They are ninth in the nation in blocks this year and fifth in the nation in block percentage this year. Clingan leads the way here with 2.2 blocks per game this year, while Samson Johnson adds 1.0 blocks per game. Further, Cam Spencer has 1.4 steals per game this year.
Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win
Marquette comes into the game ranked 14th in the nation in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 19th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 19th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Marquette is 39th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 18th in effective field goals percentage and 17th in assists to turnover ratio. Kam Jones leads the way with 16.1 points per game this year while shooting 49.9 percent from the field. He is also shooting 40.0 percent from three. Meanwhile, Tyler Kolek comes in with 15.0 points per game, while leading the team in assists, with 7.6 assists per game. Rounding out the top scorers is Oso Ighdaro comes in with 14.0 points per game this year while shooting 61.3 percent from the field. Both Kolek and Ighdaro missed the last game though, and could be out again in this one.
Marquette is 277th in rebounds per game this year, sitting 251st in defensive rebounding rates, and 248th in offensive rebounding rates. Ighodaro leads the way here too. He comes in with 7.3 rebounds per game on the year with over three rebounds per game on the offensive end of the court. Kolek sits second on the team with 4.7 rebounds per game on the season.
Marquette is 86th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, sitting 19th in steals per game. Stevie Mitchell has been great on defense this year. He comes in with 1.9 steals per game, and only turns over the ball .6 times per game. Meanwhile, Kolek has 1.6 steals per game, while three other players have over a steal per game. One of those is Ighodaro, who also has 1.3 blocks per game this year.
Final UConn-Marquette Prediction & Pick
UConn has all wrapped up the top seed in the Big East tournament, which will take some pressure off in this game. Still, thye are fighting for a number one seed in the NCAA tournament, and a win here would bolster that resume. Marquette does have some injury concerns in this game though. If everyone is a go, it will be tight, but if not, UConn could run away with this one. The best play in this game, with all the questions, is on the total. Take the over with two solid offensive units going.
Final UConn-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Over 150.5 (-110)