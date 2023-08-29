Gilbert Burns believes Paulo Costa has a good chance of beating Khamzat Chimaev.

Costa and Chimaev collide in a middleweight bout taking place at the upcoming UFC 294 card on Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi. It's arguably the people's main event not only given their longstanding beef, but also the fact that they both haven't competed in over a year.

However, many observers — as well as the oddsmakers — are favoring Chimaev to come out on top. Burns believes that's very possible if he's able to get the Brazilian down.

If he isn't, it could be a massive problem for the unbeaten Chimaev.

“That is a good one,” Burns said in a recent Q&A (via MMA Junkie) “I’m even going to make a big breakdown of that on my YouTube channel, but it’s a very close fight. I think it’s going to be decided in the clinch.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think Khamzat will come with a lot of pressure, try to take Costa down. If he’s able, it’s going to be a big problem for Costa. But if Costa defends and can get away and use the striking, it’s going to be a long night for Khamzat.”

Burns notably fought Chimaev in April last year in what was one of the fights of the year. That's because Burns provided the biggest test of the Swede's career, hurting him multiple times and even dropping him.

In the end, Chimaev edged out a unanimous decision win, but it was far from an easy night for him. A big reason for that was he neglected to go on the ground against Burns which essentially made it a striking match.

And if Costa is able to keep the fight standing, Burns feels his fellow compatriot can come out with the victory.

“I think it’s a very close fight and it will be decided in the clinch,” Burns added. “If Khamzat can take him down, Khamzat wins. But if Costa can defend it and use the striking, then Costa wins – very close fight.”