Paulo Costa sees no chance whatsoever for Khamzat Chimaev to beat him.

Both Costa and Chimaev return to action for the first time in over a year when they collide in a mouthwatering middleweight encounter on the UFC 294 main card taking place Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi.

The wheels were in motion for the contest ever since their UFC 279 fight week confrontation in September last year and according to Costa, the beef between them is very real.

“One hundred percent [real],” Costa told MMA Junkie. “I think against [Israel] Adesanya it was a very personal fight, but I hate that dude (Chimaev). I’m training to make him suffer. Not only to beat him, but I want to do that in great style.

“I put all my skills and all my concentration, focus to be better than ever. Physically, mentally, technically. All parts together to help me perform better than ever. I know over there in Abu Dhabi it will be kind of his house, but I don’t care. I’m going there to take over.”

Costa last competed in August last year when he snapped a two-fight losing skid with a unanimous decision win over former champion Luke Rockhold.

Chimaev, meanwhile, last competed at UFC 279 a month later where he quickly submitted Kevin Holland to maintain his undefeated record in MMA.

However, Costa expects that undefeated record to no longer exist after Abu Dhabi as he gives “Borz” virtually zero chance of winning the fight.

He also believes the winner of the contest will go on to get a middleweight title shot.

“I don’t see any chance of him winning the fight,” Costa added. “Honestly. I’m being very honest. This will be savage. This will be fireworks. This will be wild. I bring my best. I will be there.

“… I think the winner of this fight is going to be the first for the title shot. I think the winner between me and Khamzat will be next in the line for the title shot.”