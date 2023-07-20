There were some big fight announcements from UFC president Dana White last night.

White announced the first three fights for UFC 294 with the headliner being a lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.

The announcement came out of left field as it was previously believed that Oliveira wasn't available to make the card's Oct. 21 date.

It led to plenty of speculation as to whom Makhachev could end up facing with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski seemingly being an option while Makhachev, himself, suggested welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

In the end, however, he'll face the man he beat to win the title in Oliveira and despite how dominant his win was in their first meeting, the rematch promises to be a much more competitive and even affair.

Here are the best reactions to the fight announcement:

The Oliviera era continues in October pic.twitter.com/W89oBOkbjA — Skinny Mathias (@SkinnyFormal) July 20, 2023

LET DANA COOK — ️️ ‎ً (@DestroyingWrld) July 20, 2023

This is one of the best cards of 2023 and only 3 fights announced 😭😭 — Kenny Okoye🇳🇬 (@TruthfulUfcFan) July 20, 2023

Makhachev will become the greatest of all time and retire after this win. — Doctor MMA (@FightDoctor_) July 20, 2023

LET HIM COOOOK — LxckTV (@LxckTV) July 20, 2023

Bro this home stretch to end the year is looking insane, genuinely could be the best ppv run ever — Chandler's front kick (@UFCUFCUFC13) July 20, 2023

But that wasn't all. We're also being treated to the long-awaited return of Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev hasn't competed since UFC 279 in September last year and his inactivity since has frustrated the entire combat sports world, himself included.

However, he'll finally make his return after 13 months when he collides with Paulo Costa in a middleweight encounter. The pair have plenty of animosity with each other since their UFC 279 confrontation last year.

It initially appeared as if they wouldn't be fighting at UFC 294 as planned. However, things have worked out and hopefully, they set foot inside the Octagon in just over three months.

The final fight announced was a middleweight battle between Costa's original UFC 291 opponent Ikram Aliskerov who takes on Nassourdine Imavov.