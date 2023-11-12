UFC 295 kicks off the main card with back-to-back finishes most recently a violent head kick knockout of Matt Frevola by Benoit Saint-Denis

UFC 295 has been delivering all night long and the main has been no different with two knockouts to kick it off. It was the most recent knockout of Matt Frevola by Benoit Saint-Denis that was really jaw-dropping.

BENOIT SAINT DENIS HEAD KICKS MATT FREVOLA OUT IN ONE #UFC295 THE GOD OF WAR IS FOR REAL pic.twitter.com/3VXgVa6zyy — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 12, 2023

Matt Frevola came in as the 14th-ranked UFC lightweight contender and put that ranking on the line when he took on the surging and very dangerous Benoit Saint-Denis. Saint-Denis came into the fight riding a three-fight unbeaten streak since dropping back down to his normal weight class with all three wins coming by finish and not seeing a third round.

This is a fighter who has only been training MMA since he was 21 years old. Fast forward six years later and he is now one of the top-ranked lightweight contenders in the biggest MMA organization in the world today. His ability to knock out his opponents on the feet or stifle them on the ground with his strong wrestling and submission game makes him a legitimate threat in the lightweight division.

Saint-Denis took a shot at the top of the division calling out interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, current BMF champion Justin Gaethje, and surging lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot. He could potentially be on the fast track up the lightweight rankings if he can keep impressing the fans and the UFC brass with these emphatic finishes.

Another big-time fight is looming for the French MMA fighter one that will have the ability to propel him up the division. This UFC 295 fight card is heating up and it's almost time for the two biggest fights on the fight card in the co-main and main events, so be sure to not miss the action and head over to ESPN+ before it's too late!