The Weapon X Lab has finally been revealed on the Fortnite map. In case you haven't visited it yet, this article will discuss what Weapon X Lab is and where to find it.

Epic Games has recently added the Weapon-X version of Wolverine as a skin in Fortnite. The skin features Wolverine as he appears after escaping from the Weapon-X lab. In this version, he was drugged, brainwashed, and had adamantium bonded to his skeleton and claws.

Additionally, players can now access the Wastelander Magneto Battle Pass. Players can complete various quests in this battle pass and earn corresponding rewards. The quests are divided into two pages. By completing the first page of quests, players earn a loading screen, a spray, a pickaxe, a banner, and the Magneto outfit. Furthermore, by completing the second page of quests, players can obtain an emoticon, a glider, a wrap, an emote, and a Magneto skin style.

All of these new additions are part of the ongoing X-men crossover event. As usual, there's not only going to be a skin and a battle pass when Fortnite does a crossover event. Of course, there's going to be an additional Point of Interest (POI). A POI is a location on the battle royale map that can be popular with players. This time, the new POI in Fortnite is the Weapon X Lab.

What is the Weapon X Lab in Fortnite

The Weapon X Lab was first seen on Fortnite before Chapter 5 Season 3 started. Fortnite leaker, Sweazyleaks, shared a video clip on their X account featuring the bunker. But back then, it was just a closed bunker, and players had no idea that it would lead to the Weapon X lab.

For those who weren't already aware, the Weapon X lab in Marvel lore is the facility where the Weapon X project is conducted. This project produced some of our favorite characters, such as Wolverine and Deadpool. Both of these characters have already appeared in Fortnite Battle Royale.

As we've mentioned before, the door leading to this bunker was closed before. Fans also pointed out that the door has some claw marks which led to speculations that Wolverine might be inside the laboratory.

The speculations proved to be true when Fortnite's recent update went live. Fortnite's official X account also shared a picture of the Weapon X Lab. The post mentions that Magneto tore the vault door open, which is why Weapon X is currently on the loose on the island. In case you missed it, you can see the post below:

Where to find the Weapon X Lab

Since the Weapon X Lab is a new location, it is expected that players will want to explore it. So, how can you get there? It's quite simple. The Weapon X Lab is located south of Grand Glacier. It's in the eastern part of the map. You know, that part of the map where snow and rocky mountains dominate the landscape.

At the top of the mountain south of Grand Glacier, you will find a vault door leading to a bunker. That bunker is the Weapon X Lab.

What is inside the Weapon X Lab

Since we know what happens inside the walls of the Weapon X Lab in the Marvel lore, it is only natural that we are expecting to see some exciting things when it is added to the island. Unfortunately, that isn't the case on this one.

If you go inside the lab, there really is nothing to see except for some treasure chests and ammo boxes. The only interesting thing you can find down there are the broken containment chambers. One of which has a banana skin at the bottom.

Some say that the banana skin is a hint of another character coming in the battle royale storyline. However, there are no confirmed statements regarding this yet.

We can say that there really isn't anything special to this new location, other than the story behind it. But if you are a Marvel fan and want to experience what it's like to be in the infamous Weapon X Lab, then this is for you.

And that concludes all the information we have on the Weapon X Lab, including what it is and where to find it. While there may not be anything groundbreaking to discover inside the new location, the Weapon X Lab offers Marvel fans a unique opportunity to step into the lore and immerse themselves in the iconic setting. Whether you're a dedicated fan of Wolverine and the X-Men or just curious about the latest Fortnite updates, the Weapon X Lab is definitely worth a visit.

For all news and updates about Fortnite, be sure to visit ClutchPoints gaming.