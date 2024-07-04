There is something at Dodger Stadium that transforms Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker into a powerful dude. Well, he is already one of the hardest hitters in baseball, but it just appears to get highlighted more whenever he's in Chavez Ravine, where he seemingly has a penchant for knocking balls out of the park.

During Wednesday night's game there against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Walker belted not one but two home runs to add to his growing legend at the said park. Walker crushed his first home run of the ball game in the fourth inning and added insurance for the Diamondbacks when he launched a back-breaking three-run blast in the ninth to help Arizona score a scintillating 12-4 victory.

Walker's home runs in that contest were his 16th and 17th of his career at Dodger Stadium — and his third in the series.

“Christian Walker has 17 career HR at Dodger Stadium, all since the start of 2018, posted Sarah Langs of MLB.com on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter). “That’s 6 more than anyone else as a visitor there in that span”

Langs also added that Walker has even homered more times than former Los Angeles star Cody Bellinger in their first 41 games at Dodger Stadium. Bellinger had 15 in that span.

In the series opener on Tuesday, Walker smashed a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a 6-5 loss to Los Angeles. Overall in Arizona's Wednesday victory, the 33-year-old Walker went 4-for-5 with three runs and four RBIs to go with a walk.

The Christian Walker nightmare for the Dodgers may not be over, as the National League West division rivals face off in the series finale this Thursday night. Los Angeles is scheduled to start right-hander Landon Knack, and if there's one thing to know about him from the Diamondbacks' perspective, it's that — you guessed it — Walker has hit a home run off of him before. Walker hit a first-inning home run that went over 400 feet deep in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 win at home back on April 30.

After their latest win over the Dodgers, the Diamondbacks improved to 42-44, still 10.5 games behind the Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West.

So far in the 2024 MLB regular season, Walker is batting .267 to go with a .339 OBP and .506 slugging percentage. He also has 20 home runs and 59 RBIs — both the most among all Arizona players.

Fans react to Diamondbacks star Christian Walker's wild night vs. Dodgers, Arizona win

Walker, who entered Wednesday with a career batting line of .315/.369/.685 and a 1.053 OPS in his first 40 games at Dodger Stadium, has MLB fans electrified by his performance.

“Walker had one hell of a night!”

“All while being the best fielding 1st basemen in the league. #DBacks”

“Bro owns dodger statium 😂😂😂”

“Have a night Christian Walker! 4 hits including two home runs and four runs driven in! Walker owns the Dodgers #MLB #BeatLA”

“🐍's wrapped up the boys in blue and didn't let go”

“Literally he is the main dodgers owner, I love u Cwalk”

“We can't explain Christian Walker, but I sure am glad! He owns in LA!”

“Wow, what a comeback! The D-backs' bats came alive and it was an absolute onslaught. Christian Walker's big day at the plate was just the start of things. To go up against that talented Dodgers team.”