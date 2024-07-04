Connections on the New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on July 4, 2024.

NYT Connections Hints – July 4, 2024

If you’re looking for the July 3, 2024 solutions, head over here.

Connections categories are color-coded by category: yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on July 4, 2024 to save some of your attempts.

Red Herring Warning: No Red Herrings for today.

Yellow Category: All the words in this category refer to an intimate affinity between people.

Green Category: These are all things utilized by the software you’re using to view this article or play Connections.

Blue Category: You’re bound to be hearing these words a lot recently, especially in the race-related events in the Olympics

Purple Category: The words in today’s Purple Category share the same suffix word. Perhaps the fairy tale-related one would be the easiest to start with.

NYT Connections Answers Today – July 4, 2024

Yellow Category: Romantic Rapport

Attraction, Chemistry, Fireworks, Sparks

Green Category: Things Stored by a Web Browser

Cache, Cookies, Data, History

Blue Category: Single Rotation

Cycle, Lap, Revolution, Turn

Purple Category: Words before Bell

Bar, Dinner, Liberty, Tinker

The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty. In order, the difficulty rises from Yellow, Green, Blue, to Purple. You get four mistakes, and each puzzle only has one solution. Red herrings are common, so make sure you think your answer through.

Connections is the NY Times’ many microgames, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.

The puzzles are written by NY Times associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu who also makes the Crossword on the same site.

Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.