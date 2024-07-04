Justin Timberlake's mugshot has found a place in an art gallery at Sag Harbor, where he was arrested due to driving while intoxicated (DWI), New York Post's Page Six reported.

The singer's mugshot was turned into a limited-edition artwork which now hangs on the wall of the Romany Kramoris Gallery at Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was arrested the night of June 17 by police for reportedly “operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

The artist responsible for the piece is Godfrey Lohman, who brought the piece to the gallery. According to Romany Kramoris, who owns the gallery, the art (said to be available in pink, blue and green) has attracted “nonstop” lines with onlookers snapping photos of the piece.

From mugshot to art

“My reaction was, ‘Oh my God!' That's great! It's just great!” he told the news outlet when he saw the artwork the gallery. Kramoris reportedly plans to display more of Timberlake's mugshot pieces through the rest of the summer. The piece is said to be priced at $520.

One of the gallery's employees told the media outlet that the singer's mugshot is “our most contemporary piece! It's au courant.” Not a fruit, but it's French for “hip” or “trendy.”

Timberlake was charged on June 18 with one count of DWI as well as two citations: running a stop sign and failure to keep in line. A police officer saw the singer's 2025 BMW rush through a stop sign in the early morning and failed “to keep on the right side of the roadway,” according to the arrest report acquired by People.

The arresting police officer stated in the report that the pop star's “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Due to this the Grammy-winning singer was booked by the Sag Harbor Police Department where he was processed at its headquarters and subsequently arraigned at the town's village justice court later that morning. Timberlake was then released after the hearing.

A new Justin Timberlake meme is born

His court date is on July 26 — the same day of his concert in Kraków, Poland for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He was at Sag Harbor during the tour's break after his sold-out show at the Kaseya Center in Miami. His next stops for July are in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky before he goes overseas.

Speaking of his world tour, when the pop star was arrested, he reported told the police officer, “This is going to ruin the tour.”

The officer then asked, “What tour?”

To which Timberlake responded, “The world tour.”

And thus a meme was born.

The exchange, as well as the idea that the law enforcement officer didn't seem to have any idea who the singer was, coupled with the now-artwork of his mugshot, briefly trended on social media.

Some users on X (formerly Twitter) likened his arrest to a scene from Netflix's Bojack Horseman by writing, “The most Bojack Horseman-coded thing I've ever seen.”

Is this the Millennial/Gen-Z divide?

As for the cop not recognizing Timberlake, he a source said that was because he “was so young that he didn’t even know” who the multiple Grammy-winning singer was. This prompted many fans or maybe just peers of the Timberlake to lament that even famous people their age are no longer famous to the younger crowd.

Giving the artist's mugshot a run for his money, though, is the now-memefied “This is going to ruin the tour.”

People on the internet used the exchange to insert it in various iconic and dramatic scenes to convey an outsized (and false) reason for being unable to do something. For example, that interrogation between Lord Farquad and the gingerbread man in that hilarious, “Do you know the muffin man?” scene from 2001's Shrek.

Instead of asking that question, the meme has the gingerbread man saying, “This is going to ruin the world tour.”

Lord Farquad then asks, “What tour?”

The gingerbread man clarifies, “The world tour.”

Even without the images, I'm pretty sure those words played out in your head in the exact voices in the movie. However, with the Sag Harbor artwork on display and available for the summer, the pricey prints just may displace the world tour meme.