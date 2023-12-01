UFC Austin continues with a fight between Sean Brady and Kelvin Gastelum. Check out our UFC odds series for our Brady-Gastelum prediction.

Sean Brady (15-1) is coming off a 14-month layoff which is due to nagging injuries that has set him back during that time. The last time we saw him in the octagon was when he suffered a TKO loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 back in October 2022. He will be looking to avenge the only loss of his career when he welcomes back former middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum to the welterweight division.

Kelvin Gastelum (18-8) is making his long-awaited return to the welterweight division after competing solely in the middleweight division for the last seven years. He has always been a bit undersized at middleweight and he will feel right back at home when he competes this weekend against one of the top competitors in the welterweight division Sean Brady in Austin, Texas.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Austin Odds: Sean Brady-Kelvin Gastelum Odds

Sean Brady: -118

Kelvin Gastelum: -104

Over 2.5 rounds: -124

Under 2.5 rounds: -102

How to Watch Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why Sean Brady Will Win

Sean Brady suffered his first professional loss at the hands of Belal Muhammad back in October 2022 and has been on the shelf ever since due to injuries and is now making his way back to the octagon as he welcomes Kelvin Gastelum back to the welterweight division.

Brady was running through the welterweight division until he met up with one of the top contenders in the division. Now, he will be looking to avenge his first loss against a former title challenger. Brady is an exceptional grappler with functional striking that makes it tough for even the best welterweights to get things going against him. Even though Gastelum is a good wrestler himself, Brady has the technique to take this fight to the mat where he should have the advantage, and if he's able to do just that he can get back into the win column.

Why Kelvin Gastelum Will Win

Kelvin Gastelum was able to get back into the win column when he defeated Chris Curtis in his last fight in the middleweight division. He has now decided to drop back down to the welterweight division which is a weight class he hasn't fought in since 2016. We've seen Gastelum have trouble making weight in the past so it remains to be seen at this stage of his career can he not only be successful in making weight but also not be a detriment to his abilities.

If Gastelum makes weight without a beat he could pose a ton of trouble for Brady in this particular matchup. He is a good wrestler who has the ability to keep this fight on the feet where he should have a distinct advantage. This will also be the first fight in a while where Gastelum isn't giving up a ton of size to his opponent, while Brady will be 1″ taller he will only have 1″ of reach on Gastelum. As long as Gastelum can keep this fight on the feet where he is most comfortable he can score the upset and a win in his return fight in the welterweight division.

Final Sean Brady-Kelvin Gastelum Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic fight on the main card between two of the best in the welterweight division. Sean Brady does his best work when he is imposing his grappling on his opponents. He is a Renzo Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt who has been able to score four submissions in his 15 victories.

Meanwhile, Gastelum has just two wins in his last seven fights but those losses came against the elite in the middleweight division. The competition comparison between Gastelum and Brady is night and day which is something that could play a factor in this fight especially if Brady has to fight through adversity. Ultimately, expect this fight to play out primarily on the feet where Gastelum should be the one who will be landing the harder shots with potential of getting a late knockout or just getting the one-sided decision putting back into the thick of things in the welterweight division.

Final Sean Brady-Kelvin Gastelum Prediction & Pick: Kelvin Gastelum (-104), Over 2.5 Rounds (-124)