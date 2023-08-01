Kelvin Gastelum is out of his upcoming welterweight fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

It was announced in late June that the pair would co-headline the upcoming Noche UFC event taking place taking place Sept. 16 in Las Vegas during Mexican Independence Day.

However, that will no longer be the case after Gastelum announced Tuesday he is out of the fight due to an injury suffered during a sparring session.

The former middleweight title challenger shared footage of the incident that saw his sparring partner connect on his nose with a spinning elbow.

You can watch it below:

Breaking news 🚨

Unfortunately I received an injury and my fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov off/delayed

Full video on my YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/NXxvHjU54U — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) August 1, 2023

“Unfortunate news, my fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov is off,” Gastelum said. “I received an elbow that resulted in an open fracture and a few bones that came out fractured. I have to apologize to everybody. To everybody who was excited for this fight, I apologize to everybody. My apologies to Shavkat Rakhmonov and his team.

“I feel bad. I feel very horrible about this unfortunate incident. I’ll be back. I’m still going to continue training. I can still do my strength and conditioning training, movement. I can still do a lot of training with my trainer, Noah Feinberg.”

It's more so the training partner's fault than Gastelum's as there is really no need to throw a spinning elbow during a sparring session.

That said, it's fair to say Rakhmonov is not in the mood to forgive Kelvin Gastelum as he responded soon after.

“Pinata, I agreed to fight you on your territory on Mexican Independence Day in arena full of your supporters and it’s not my problem you can’t do it now. It’s your turn to accept to fight me on my territory in Abu Dhabi at UFC 294! Or did you realize it was bad idea just now?”

UFC 294 takes place Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi and is headlined by a lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.

While it's a blow for Noche UFC, having Rakhmonov vs. Gastelum take place at UFC 294 would only further stack up a card that also features Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev and Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker.

For now, we'll have to wait and see how the UFC proceeds with the matchup.

Noche UFC will be headlined by a women's flyweight title rematch between current champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.