Laura Sanko, known as the UFC‘s first female commentator, recently found herself in the crosshairs of criticism from former WEC lightweight champion Jamie Varner, reported by Telecomasia. Varner's remarks sparked a heated debate surrounding Sanko's commentary skills, making her address the criticism head-on. Let's delve into Sanko's response and her journey from the ring to the commentator's booth.
Jamie Varner's critique of Laura Sanko's commentary work ignited a firestorm of debate within the MMA community. Varner questioned Sanko's ability to articulate insights on topics she allegedly lacks expertise in, suggesting that a female UFC fighter would be better suited for the role. His comments, delivered publicly, stirred the pot and put Sanko in the spotlight.
Laura Sanko responds
In a bold and clear response, Laura Sanko took to social media to address Varner's criticism directly. Drawing upon their shared history, Sanko reminisced about their past encounter, highlighting their mutual involvement in the MMA scene. She recounted their shared experience warming up for a fight on the same card, offering a glimpse into their intertwined journey within the sport.
Sanko's answer carried a powerful message, emphasizing her extensive background in MMA. With a single professional bout under her belt—a decisive victory at Invicta FC 4 in January 2013—Sanko's fighting credentials are undeniable. Additionally, her amateur MMA record boasts four wins and only one loss, showcasing her tenacity and skill within the cage.
Sanko's answer on twitter: “@jamievarner you and I actually fought on the same card in 2011 for Titan FC. We warmed up next to each other in the basement of the Memorial Hall building in KCK. My best friend braided your hair because you couldn’t find anyone to do it. I remember thinking how cool it was at the time to be on a card with you. I had followed your career in the WEC and was a a little star struck to be honest. It’s ok that you don’t like my commentary, but respectfully, I’ve been a part of this game and training since 2006. I’m a brown belt in Jiu Jitsu and while I can’t compare my career to yours I have in fact fought. And if ufc had a 105 division I would have fought a lot longer. ”
Laura Sanko's transition from MMA fighter to UFC commentator shows her multifaceted talents and unwavering passion for the sport. Having immersed herself in the world of MMA since 2006, Sanko's journey has been marked by dedication, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Her achievements as a brown belt in Jiu Jitsu further underscore her proficiency in grappling, adding depth to her insights as a commentator.
Despite the challenges and setbacks she's encountered along the way, Sanko's confidence remains unshakable. Her journey into commentary has provided a platform for her to share her wealth of knowledge and experience with audiences worldwide. As the first female UFC commentator, Sanko has shattered barriers and paved the way for future generations of women in the sport.
What's next for Laura Sanko in the UFC?
Laura Sanko's response to Jamie Varner's criticism serves as a testament to her resilience and fortitude in the face of criticism. By confronting critics head-on and reaffirming her skills as both a fighter and commentator, Sanko has emerged as a commanding voice within the MMA community. Her journey—from the ring to the commentator's booth—shows the way that many should follow. As she continues to break barriers and challenge stereotypes, Laura Sanko's impact on the world of MMA will undoubtedly endure for years to come.