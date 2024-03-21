n a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, UFC superstar Conor McGregor opened up about his future in the octagon, shedding light on contract negotiations, upcoming fights, and his aspirations moving forward. With his UFC contract nearing its end, McGregor's remarks offer a glimpse into the uncertainty surrounding his future in the sport.
A Stalemate with the UFC
As McGregor navigates the final stages of his UFC contract, questions loom large over his future with the organization. When asked about the possibility of signing a new deal before his upcoming fight, McGregor expressed his surprise at the lack of negotiations. “There’s no talks about no deals. Usually Lorenzo (Fertitta) would have had something tasty on my plate well ago. Lorenzo would have probably f— re-signed me two fights ago maybe even. I don’t know, there’s no talks. Maybe they just don’t know.” McGregor said. With no discussions in sight, McGregor reflects on a time when UFC executive Lorenzo Fertitta would have eagerly extended his contract. However, with no talks on the horizon, McGregor's future hangs in the balance.
In a candid exchange with Helwani, McGregor delves into the intricacies of contract negotiations, highlighting his desire for a deal that meets his expectations. As one of the sport's most prominent figures, McGregor asserts his value as “Mr. B,” emphasizing his financial clout and influence within the industry. “I’m Mr. B Ariel, I’m Mr. B, a couple of B’s. So what way do you come at someone like me, that’s going to keep me. I can just ride the wave man and then I don’t know after that.” McGregor explained. With two fights remaining on his current contract, McGregor seeks assurances that align with his ambitions and vision for his career.
The Countdown for Conor McGregor's Return
Amidst the uncertainty surrounding his contract, McGregor remains steady in his commitment to returning to the octagon. With plans to make his comeback this summer, McGregor aims to conclude his UFC contract with a bang, setting his sights on one final fight in 2024. However, with only one win in his last four fights and his last bout dating back to July 2021, McGregor faces mounting pressure to deliver a stellar performance and reclaim his status as one of the sport's elite competitors.
As speculation mounts over McGregor's future with the UFC, alternative avenues emerge for the Irish fighter. Should negotiations with the UFC fail, leagues such as Bellator, PFL, or even boxing promotions present viable options for McGregor's next chapter. With his star power transcending MMA, McGregor's potential transition to other leagues could reshape the landscape of combat sports, offering new opportunities and challenges for the 35-year-old fighter.
What's next for Conor McGregor?
As McGregor embarks on the next phase of his career, uncertainty and speculation arise. Yet, in the middle of the murky waters of contract negotiations and looming fights, one thing remains certain: McGregor's unwavering determination to leave a mark on the sport. With his eyes set on the future, McGregor's journey promises twists and turns, but one thing is for sure—he's not done yet. As fans await McGregor's return to the octagon, the stage is set for another chapter in the storied career of one of MMA's most electrifying talents.