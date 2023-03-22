There are two fighters from the biggest MMA organization the UFC that have been temporarily suspended after they tested positive for a banned substance called Ostarine (First reported by Nolan King of MMA Junkie). Ever since the UFC partnered up with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), they have been cracking down on banned substances to help make maintain the UFC’s legitimacy.

The two fighters that have been temporarily suspended are rising featherweight prospect Kyler Phillips and newly signed welterweight off Dana White’s Contender Series Darrius Flowers. A disciplinary hearing between these two could come as soon as April with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

Kyler Phillips (10-2) was one of the top prospects coming into his Dana White’s Contender Series debut at just 4-0. He won the fight by knockout in just 0:46 of round 1 but wasn’t rewarded with a contract. He was then selected to fight on The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 but ultimately lost to the winner of the season Brad Katona. He then got his third and final chance when he made his UFC debut in February 2020 and is now 4-1 in the biggest promotion. He tested positive for Ostarine and was subsequently temporarily suspended when he was scheduled to fight Raphael Assuncao.

Darrius Flowers (12-5-1) has just been one of those hard-nosed fighters that have fought tooth and nail to get signed by the UFC. He pretty much had the fight-anywhere, anytime-type attitude while coming up through the regional scene. Flowers even has had some professional boxing matches and he was even signed up for a Bare-Knuckle fight that ultimately did not happen. He got his shot on Dana White’s Contender Series and he impressed Dana White with a slam TKO due to a shoulder injury against Amiran Gogoladze. He tested positive for Ostarine when and was subsequently temporarily suspended when he was scheduled for his UFC debut against Erick Gonzalez.

What is Ostarine?

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) that isn’t approved by the FDA and is not approved for human use or consumption in any country. Although it isn’t approved by the FDA it is still in certain supplements as it assists with muscle growth.

Fighters may unknowingly take prohibited substances and could find some small traces of a banned substance as we have seen in the past. Since Ostarine has been showing up on various tests, USADA has been cracking down on this over the years.

Which Fighters have been Suspended for Ostarine?

There have been almost two dozen fighters who have been suspended ever since USADA has been cracking down on this banned substance. Phillips and Flowers are added to the laundry list of fighters which includes the likes of Sean O’Malley, Amanda Ribas, Marvin Vettori, and former UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich.

This is why the UFC Performance Institute has been put in place. Now that USADA is running the drug testing program, the UFC went ahead and started supplying USADA-approved supplements to help the fighters only use approved supplements. The Performance Institute helps with the fighters’ meal preps, along with physical therapy and a state-of-the-art gym. Everything a fighter needs to get ready for their fight.